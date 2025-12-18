Ghana: UG School of Arts Equips Imams With Leadership, Development Skills

The University of Ghana (UG) School of Arts, through its Department for the Study of Religions, has organised a three-day course aimed at equipping Imams with modern leadership skills to address contemporary challenges facing Muslim communities.

The course, dubbed "21st Century Imamship," was held from Friday, December 12 to Sunday, December 14, and brought together Imams and Muslim chiefs from various communities. It was designed to update religious leaders on new approaches to leadership, social change, and community development from an Islamic perspective.

Speaking at the programme, Dr Harun Zagun Saeed, Senior Lecturer at the Department for the Study of Religions and coordinator of short courses in the Islamic section, said the initiative was intended to build the capacity of Imams to lead positive transformation in their communities.

According to Dr Zagun, the course focused on issues of change management, leadership in Islam, the role of women in community development, and the re-interpretation of selected Qur'an verses that have historically been misunderstood and, in some cases, hindered development efforts. "We introduced participants to strategies for bringing about change in their communities, drawing from Islamic principles. We also examined leadership in Islam, including how the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) led his community," he explained.

He noted that Muslim chiefs were deliberately included in the programme due to their influential roles at the community level, adding that their participation would help strengthen efforts to promote socio-economic development. Dr Zagun expressed gratitude for the successful completion of the course and announced plans to institutionalise the initiative. The department intends to organise similar short courses every three months to continually update Imams and Muslim chiefs on emerging issues and effective leadership models.

Municipal Chief Imam of Adentan, Sheikh Mohammed Mutawakil Abubakar, described the programme as an eye-opener, noting that it underscored the importance of personal transformation as a foundation for community change. "One of the key lessons we learned is that change starts from within the leader. Before you can change your community, you must first change yourself," he said.

Sheikh Mutawakil Abubakar explained that participants were taken through the stages of change, the challenges associated with it, and how to manage and sustain transformation in the face of modern societal problems. He emphasised that Imams must go beyond the confines of the mosque and actively engage in the developmental needs of their communities. "As Muslims, we should be agents of change and serve as the compass of transformation in our societies," he stated.

While acknowledging that many Imams are already making efforts in their own capacities, the Chief Imam admitted that much more needs to be done to achieve meaningful impact. "This course has opened our eyes to new ideas and practical ways of confronting the challenges in our communities," he said. He also encouraged Imams who did not participate in the programme to continuously seek knowledge and skills that go beyond spiritual guidance. "An Imam's role is not only to lead people spiritually but also to contribute to the development of the community. Our society is evolving, and we must keep learning to effectively respond to its challenges," he urged.