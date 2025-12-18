Ghana: Ghcci Holds AGM Tomorrow, Awards Night Thursday

The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GhCCI) will hold its 7th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the 2024-2025 Ghana Construction Industry Excellence Awards in Accra in December.

The AGM will take place on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, while the 3rd GhCCI Excellence Awards and Dinner takes place on Thursday, December 18, 2025.

The ceremony, the statement said, is expected to be graced by the President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, as Special Guest of Honour; the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, as Special Guest Speaker; and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Executive Chairman of the Group of Special Investment Companies, as Chairman of the occasion.

It will be held on the theme: "Advancing the Construction Industry through Infrastructure Development - The Big Push Agenda," highlighting the importance of infrastructure in driving economic transformation, job creation, competitiveness, and national development, while calling for stronger collaboration between government and the private sector.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The announcement was made in a statement signed by the Chairman of the GhCCI, Surveyor Nene Emmanuel Tetteh Martey, and shared with The Ghanaian Times in Accra on Saturday.

It said the GhCCI, which serves as the unified voice of Ghana's construction industry value chain, is made up of 14 member professional institutions, academic bodies, trade associations, and artisanal groups.

It added that under the leadership of Surveyor Nene Emmanuel Tetteh Martey, the Chamber continues to promote an enabling business environment, capacity building, market linkages, research and development, and strategic partnerships to support sustainable growth in the sector.

According to the statement, the AGM is expected to focus on strengthening governance and institutional stability within the Chamber and will include the election of a new Chairman, Vice Chair, and General Secretary to steer the affairs of the organisation for the next three years.

It will also provide an opportunity for constituent members to review achievements, discuss emerging industry concerns, deliberate on funding methodologies for construction works, and adopt key policy resolutions to guide the Chamber's contribution to national development.

Following the AGM, it noted that the Chamber will host its biennial flagship national awards event, the Ghana Construction Industry Excellence Awards and Dinner Dance.

The awards seek to recognise outstanding contractors, engineers, surveyors, architects, planners, real estate developers, building and road contractors, artisans, electrical and mechanical contractors, consultants, and other industry professionals who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, creativity, and integrity in advancing Ghana's infrastructure development.