Burkina Faso Releases Detained 11 NAF Pilots, Crew Members

Burkina Faso has released 11 pilots and crew members of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), nine days after their detention for landing in the West African neighbouring country

Their release followed intensive diplomatic efforts by the Nigerian government, led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar.

A high-level Nigerian delegation led by Amb. Tuggar had met with the Burkinabè authorities in Ouagadougou, including President Ibrahim Traoré, to deploy diplomacy for the release of the detained Nigerians.

Spokesperson of Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, confirmed the development to The PUNCH on Wednesday night.

"The soldiers have been released. I just confirmed with our Head of Mission in Burkina Faso," he said.

The Nigerian team comprised senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defence, and the NAF Headquarters who were mandated to resolve the situation peacefully through dialogue.

Speaking after the meeting, Tuggar said Nigeria and Burkina Faso shared longstanding ties and common security concerns, noting that the engagement aimed to reinforce mutual understanding and neighbourly relations.

"We exchanged views on cooperation in several sectors. We also discussed the Nigerian aircraft that made an emergency landing in Burkina Faso," Tuggar said.

The minister acknowledged procedural irregularities in the authorisation process for the aircraft's entry into Burkina Faso's airspace, expressing Nigeria's regret over the incident, while emphasising Abuja's respect for Burkina Faso's sovereignty and international aviation protocols.

The minister also distanced the federal government from remarks made by a Nigerian political party official alleging maltreatment of Nigerian military personnel in Burkina Faso.

"We clearly dissociate ourselves from those comments and express our sincere regrets to the government of Burkina Faso," Tuggar said.

Tuggar commended President Traoré and his government for their spirit of fraternity and the treatment accorded to the aircraft's occupants during their stay in Burkina Faso.

He further stated that discussions covered broader regional efforts to tackle terrorism and violent extremism, noting that Burkina Faso had achieved notable successes in counter-terrorism operations.

The minister reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to sustained dialogue, regional solidarity and enhanced cooperation with Burkina Faso and other countries in the sub-region to address shared security challenges.

LEADERSHIP cannot immediately confirm if the NAF aircraft, which has been grounded by the Burkina Faso authorities, has been released at the time of filing this report.