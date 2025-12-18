Nigeria: In Three Cities, One Festive Glow, Martina Lights Up Christmas Across Nigeria

Across Nigeria, Christmas is more than a date on the calendar; it is a season of warmth, shared moments and communal joy. This year, Maltina brought that spirit alive in spectacular fashion, spreading festive cheer across three major cities with iconic light-up installations that transformed public spaces into glowing hubs of celebration, togetherness and holiday magic. Victoria Ojiako reports

As Nigerians embraced the warmth and nostalgia of the Christmas season, Maltina brought the spirit of togetherness to life by illuminating major city centres with vibrant festive installations. Through its "Live the Season" Light-Up celebrations, the brand transformed public spaces in Lagos, Abuja and Ibadan into glowing symbols of joy, community and shared moments.

Across Nigeria, Christmas is a cherished cultural moment filled with community, generosity, and cheer. It is a season of homecoming, when families gather to rediscover the joy of simple shared moments and create memories that carry them into the new year.

This year, Maltina stepped right into the heart of the season, lighting up Lagos, Abuja, and Ibadan with a remarkable Light-Up celebration that invited everyone to "Live the Season." It formed part of the Nigerian Breweries Legendary Christmas campaign, created to spark happiness and strengthen community connection during the yuletide period.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Hosted on November 30th in Lagos and Abuja, and on December 4th in Ibadan, the installations didn't just mark the start of December festivities. They also echoed Maltina's long-standing promise of nourishment, happiness, and togetherness.

For decades, the brand has enriched Nigerian families through its signature malt drink and the uplifting experiences that surround it, making Maltina a staple at Christmas gatherings and everyday moments alike. The "Live the Season" Light-Up experience built on that legacy by transforming each host city into a vibrant expression of beauty and connection. Government representatives, traditional leaders, creators, celebrities, industry partners, and families gathered in large numbers to witness their cities come alive with light, colour, and festive energy.

In Lagos, beloved personalities Tomike Adeoye and Priscilla Mkambala joined the celebrations at Allianz Media Garden, Ikeja, adding warmth to a night filled with music, community, and dazzling neon displays. Residents embraced the experience wholeheartedly, turning the venue into a lively atmosphere of laughter, dance, and Christmas cheer.

In Abuja, the Light up held at the stretch of Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent Wuse delivered its own unforgettable spectacle. Known for its calm ambience and rich cultural diversity, the capital burst into brilliance under Maltina's festive glow, creating memorable moments for residents and visitors alike.

In Ibadan, the Light-Up was rooted in authenticity and community spirit. The ancient city, celebrated for its cultural heritage and vibrant people, welcomed the installation with excitement. Influencer and Brand Ambassador, Oluwabukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (KieKie), alongside musician Oshamo, joined the celebrations, blending tradition with contemporary fun through several bus surprises that resonated strongly with residents.

The unveiling took place at Shoprite Roundabout in Ibadan, with the official switch-on point set at the setback beside the park. His Excellency, the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Oluseyi Makinde; Finance Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Maria Karaseva; Brewery Manager, Ibadan, Seun Akinwale; Zonal Business Manager (West), Lucky Oiwoh; Oyo State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun; and Sampson Oloche, Portfolio Manager, Beyond Beer, Nigerian Breweries Plc, performed the symbolic Christmas light switch-on. The moment was accompanied by confetti and pyro effects. A standout feature was the unveiling of the Maltina Happiness Train, introduced as a core highlight of this year's celebration and set to begin its city-wide tour, spreading even more nourishing happiness.

Across all three cities, Maltina's "Live the Season" Light-Up served as a reminder that even in challenging times, there is always room for joy and celebration. With bright neon lights, glowing Christmas trees, colourful streetlights, and beautifully decorated brand touchpoints, the installations created an atmosphere that felt both magical and grounding.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking about what inspired the Light-Up installations, Elohor Olumide-Awe, Head, Non-Alcoholic Portfolio, Nigerian Breweries Plc, said,

"Christmas is a time for warmth, giving, and togetherness. A moment when families gather, neighbours reconnect, and communities come alive again. At Maltina, we believe the season is best lived through shared moments, and this year we are extending that feeling into the public spaces that define the Nigerian Christmas experience."

This year's Maltina Light-Up was more than a celebration. It was a reminder that Christmas is lived in the moments shared with the people we love and the happiness we create together.

As the festivities continue, Maltina is adding even more cheer through its sponsorship of the Tropical Wonderland taking place at Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos, from 20 December to 2 January.

With the city glowing through the holidays, Maltina invites everyone to step out, enjoy the installations, and make moments worth remembering. Families and friends are encouraged to explore the displays, snap a bright photo or short video, and tag @maltina using #LivetheSeasonwithMaltina for a chance to win exciting prizes.