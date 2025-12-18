Sudan: El Fasher Under Siege

press release

Noor, Mohammed, Mawahib, and Nasr built their lives in El Fasher, the capital city of Sudan's North Darfur state. Since the beginning of the war in Sudan in 2023, they have seen their city besieged, bombed, and destroyed. Today, from a refugee camp in Chad, they use their phones to bear witness to the suffering in their neighbourhoods.

Sitting down with a Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) team in Chad, they describe their homes and lives in El Fasher before the war, and what forced them to flee the city.