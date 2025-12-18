Sudan: TSC Vice-President Inaugurates Mecca Eye Hospital in Port Sudan, Calls It a 'Beacon of Healing'

Port Sudan, December 17, 2025 (SUNA) - Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Malik Agar inaugurated the Mecca Eye Hospital for ophthalmology and eye surgery in Port Sudan, run by the International Eye Foundation, in the presence of Finance Minister Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim, Undersecretary of Health Dr. Ali Babiker Sidahmed, Red Sea State Wali Lt. Gen. Mustafa Mohamed Nour, the Secretary-General of the International Eye Foundation, and several ambassadors from friendly countries.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Malik Agar described the Mecca Eye Hospital as "not just a building, but a beacon of healing and a noble humanitarian mission". He called it "a safe refuge for all in need, a compassionate hand extended to the poor and disadvantaged, embodying the values of solidarity and mercy", emphasizing that serving humanity is the essence of true development.

TSC Vice-President praised the efforts of the hospital staff, including doctors, administrators, supporters, and donors, notably the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) and Dr. Al-As Ahmed Kamil, Regional Director of Mecca Hospitals.

He also paid tribute to martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation, prayed for the safe return of the missing, a speedy recovery for the wounded, and offered condolences for the late artist Abdel-Gadir Salim, who sang about Sudan and Kordofan through his music."

Red Sea State Wali Lt. Gen. Mustafa Mohamed Nour affirmed the state government's support for all projects of the International Eye Foundation in Sudan, highlighting its role as a pioneering development institution in healthcare that contributes to indigenizing medical treatment within the country.

Health Undersecretary Dr. Ali Babiker Sidahmed praised the International Eye Foundation for providing advanced ophthalmological services through Mecca Eye Hospitals, using the latest global technologies, earning widespread respect among citizens.

Dr. Adel-Abdelaziz, Secretary-General of the International Eye Foundation, noted that the foundation's achievements were made possible through the support of Saudi Arabia, the Sudanese federal government, and the state governments.

During the ceremony, TSC Vice-President and several ministers and senior officials were honoured for their contributions.