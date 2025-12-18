Liberia: 'Boakai Fooled Us,' Aggrieved Protesters Claim

Monrovia — Several aggrieved protesters on Wednesday outlined their reasons for joining the ongoing "Lead or Leave" protest organized by the Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND), led by former Chairman of the ex-ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Mulbah Morlu.

The demonstrators carried placards bearing messages such as: "The country is hard, but Mr. Boakai is building a US$10 million palace in Lofa County," "Tan Tan Boakai, son of Joseph Boakai, is a drug baron," and "Drugs are taking over the country," among others.

The protesters claimed that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's campaign promises to "rescue" Liberia and ease economic hardship have not materialized.

They complained that the prices of basic commodities remain high, while access to job opportunities--particularly for young people--continues to be limited.

The demonstrators also argued that although prices of petroleum products have declined on the local market, transportation fares continue to increase without justification.

They blamed the situation on what they described as poor leadership.

"Things are hard even though President Boakai promised to rescue us. But Boakai fooled us," said protester Marie Gibson. "People are not buying from us like before, and as a result, our children are out of school."

The protesters further raised concerns about what they described as opaque and secretive government transactions.

They specifically referenced the procurement of 285 yellow machines, 50 National Transit Authority (NTA) buses, and the reported construction of a US$10 million presidential villa in Lofa County.

"The Boakai administration is operating in secrecy. This raises serious suspicion and leaves citizens with no alternative but to speculate," said protester Theo Wilson. "Regarding the yellow machines that are expected to be brought into the country--although we understand that our people may benefit--the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) process should have been followed so that millions of dollars do not end up in the pockets of a few government officials."