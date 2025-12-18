Nigeria: Deforestation - Govt Slams Total Ban On Wood Export, Revokes All Existing Licenses

As part of efforts to avert an environmental crisis, the Federal Government has declared an immediate nationwide ban on the exportation of wood and allied products.

To demonstrate its seriousness, the government has also declared all previously issued licences and permits for wood extraction and exportation suspended and invalid with immediate effect.

The drastic measure is contained in a new Presidential Executive Order signed by President Bola Tinubu, aimed at arresting the alarming rate of illegal logging and deforestation across the country.

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, unveiled the directive, titled 'Presidential Executive Order on the Prohibition of Exportation of Wood and Allied Products, 2025,' during the 18th meeting of the National Council on Environment held in Katsina State.

According to Lawal, the order was necessitated by the need to strengthen Nigeria's response to climate change and preserve the nation's shrinking forest cover.

"Nigeria's forests are central to environmental sustainability, providing clean air and water, supporting livelihoods, conserving biodiversity and playing a critical role in reducing the impact of climate change," the Minister stated.

He warned that the continued wanton exportation of wood undermines these critical benefits and poses a severe threat to the long-term health of the environment.

The document, published in the Extraordinary Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette No. 180, Vol. 112 of 16 October 2025, relies on Sections 17(2) and 20 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). These sections mandate the State to protect the environment, forests, and wildlife, and prevent the exploitation of natural resources for selfish gains.

Under the new policy, security agencies and relevant ministries are expected to enforce a total clampdown on illegal logging activities nationwide.