Nigeria: Tinubu to Present 2026 Appropriation Bill to NASS Friday

17 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru

ABUJA - PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu will on Friday present the 2026 Appropriation Bill before a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives.

A statement on Wednesday by the Secretary, Human Resources and Staff Development, Essien Eyo Essien, for the Clerk to the National Assembly, CNA, Kamoru Ogunlana read, "I am directed to inform you that the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, is presenting the 2026 proposed Budget to the Joint Session of the National Assembly at 2:00 pm, on Friday, 19th December, 2025.

"Consequently, all accredited persons must endeavour to be at their duty posts by 11:00 am, otherwise they would not be allowed access into the Complex for security reasons. Non-accredited persons should stay away from the National Assembly on that day.

"Except for the CNA, DCNA, CS, CHR and their Deputies, every other Member of Staff is required to park his/her vehicle at available spaces at the Annex or the new car park by NASS Gate.

"Please, ensure compliance by all those concerned."

