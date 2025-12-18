South Africa: Killer Returned Twice to Watch DJ Warras's Body Lying in the Street

Warrick Stock was shot dead outside the Zambezi Building in Johannesburg on Tuesday. The 40-year-old was known as DJ Warras.

The killer returned twice to watch. Stock had obtained a protection order against two women who allegedly hijacked the building.

A dreadlocked gunman shot and killed security boss Warrick Stock, then returned twice to watch as his body lay on the street.

Eyewitnesses told News24 the killer stood among the crowd, pretending to be an onlooker.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The 40-year-old was gunned down outside the hijacked Zambezi Building in Johannesburg's CBD on Tuesday.

"He returned wearing blue overalls and stood with bystanders," one witness said.

Another witness said the man stood close to journalists when they arrived.

"He returned twice and pretended to be an onlooker while the victim's body was still lying there. He is evil and must be arrested," the witness said.

An accomplice arrived early on Tuesday morning and stood outside the Zambezi Building at the corner of Von Wielligh and Commissioner streets.

He bought cigarettes repeatedly while waiting for Stock to arrive.

When Stock left the building and walked towards his car, the gunman pulled out a pistol and fired.

"DJ Warras tried to pull out his firearm from his waist but lost control and fell. The shooter tried to fire another shot while he was on the ground, but the gun jammed. He then fled along Polly Street," the witness said.

Stock had obtained a protection order on 21 November for himself, his employees and his company, Imperium Ops International.

The matter involved the Zambezi Building that was allegedly hijacked by two women who are ringleaders in illegally renting out rooms in CBD buildings.

In the protection order, Stock said the women had made repeated threats of serious physical harm.

"The respondent has issued explicit threats of violence and threats to burn security personnel," he said in the court papers.

The threats were made between 16 and 17 November.

Stock asked SAPS to disarm the women of any firearms, knives or axes.

Johannesburg Community Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku said he knew Stock had obtained a protection order.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"They were allegedly intimidating Stock and his security guards," he said.

In a statement, Stock's family said the senseless nature of his killing had left them devastated.

"A devoted son, a loving and proud father, a cherished brother and uncle, Warrick was the heart and anchor of his family," the statement said.

Stock leaves behind three young children, his mother and his siblings.

Police said the hunt for the killers is ongoing. They were caught on CCTV cameras.