South Africa: McKenzie Speaks Out On DJ Warras Killing

DJ Warras was shot and killed at Carlton Centre.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie said he was angry and devastated over DJ Warras' killing.

Podcaster Jacinta Mangobese Zuma announced a Black Friday March on 19 December to honour DJ Warras and call for justice.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has spoken out following the killing of DJ Warras. The DJ and activist was shot dead on Tuesday.

McKenzie said he was angry and devastated over the death.

Some people have supported McKenzie's views on the killing. Others are urging caution. They say people should wait until the police complete their investigation.

Police are still investigating. No official motive or suspects have been confirmed.

In response to the killing, podcaster and activist Jacinta Mangobese Zuma has announced plans for a march. The Black Friday March is scheduled for 19 December.

The march will honour DJ Warras' life and legacy. It will also call for accountability, justice and improved safety.

Mangobese Zuma said organisers are still finalising logistical details. This includes routes and gathering points. Organisers are working through compliance processes with authorities.

The march is expected to be peaceful but powerful. It will serve as both a memorial to DJ Warras and a call to action.