Nigeria: Govt Confirms Release of Nigerian Aircraft, Soldiers After Tuggar Meets Burkina Faso Leader

The Federal Government has confirmed the release of the Nigerian Air Force aircraft and 11 soldiers detained in Burkina Faso after a forced landing.

Confirming the development on Wednesday night, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Kimiebi Ebienfa, said the aircraft and personnel had been released.

He said, "Yes, they have been released."

The confirmation came after the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Yusuf Tuggar, on Wednesday met Burkina Faso junta leader, Mr Ibrahim Traoré, in Ouagadougou.

Tuggar, who led a Nigerian delegation, said during a press briefing that the visit was at the instance of President Bola Tinubu.

The incident occurred nearly two weeks ago when a Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft, with 11 soldiers on board, made a forced landing in Bobo Dioulasso while on a ferry mission to Portugal.

Director of Public Relations of the Nigerian Air Force, Mr Ehimen Ejodame, had explained that the crew observed a technical issue and carried out a precautionary landing at the nearest airfield, in line with international aviation protocols.

However, Mali junta leader, Mr Assimi Goita, speaking on behalf of the Confederation of Sahel States, had described the landing as an "unfriendly act carried out in defiance of international law," warning that member states were authorised to neutralise aircraft violating their airspace.