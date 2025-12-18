Nigeria: Fish Output Jumps to 1.4m Tonnes As Govt Intensifies Blue Economy Push

Nigeria's local fish production has increased to 1.4 million metric tonnes from 1.1 million metric tonnes this year, signalling renewed momentum in the Federal Government's drive to boost domestic output, cut imports and strengthen food security.

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, disclosed this in Abuja at the 4th Quarter 2025 Citizens/Stakeholders' Engagement Meeting of the ministry, noting that the growth reflects deliberate policy actions and targeted interventions in the fisheries and aquaculture subsector.

According to Oyetola, the improvement was driven by enhanced coordination among agencies, better sectoral planning, deployment of appropriate technologies and sustained efforts to strengthen local capacity. He said the government is deliberately repositioning fisheries and aquaculture to play a stronger role in economic diversification.

"In fisheries and aquaculture, we are working deliberately to boost local production, reduce dependence on imports and strengthen food security. I am pleased to report that local fish production has risen from 1.1 million to 1.4 million metric tonnes so far this year," the minister said.

He acknowledged that the figure remains below Nigeria's estimated annual fish consumption of 3.6 million metric tonnes but stressed that the progress shows clear momentum and a realistic pathway toward self-sufficiency.

To accelerate growth, Oyetola revealed that the ministry has begun engagements with financial institutions to provide single-digit interest loans to fish farmers nationwide. The initiative, he said, will improve access to affordable financing, empower artisanal and industrial operators, boost productivity and support efforts to curb illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

The minister reaffirmed the Federal Government's commitment to repositioning fisheries and aquaculture as key drivers of job creation, economic growth and food security under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

Also speaking, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers' Council, Pius Akutah, said the engagement meeting underscored the administration's resolve to position the marine and blue economy for investment, innovation and expansion. He noted that increased private sector participation and Public-Private Partnerships would be critical to unlocking the sector's full potential as Nigeria reduces its dependence on oil revenues.