Nigeria: Bread Prices - No Significant Drop in Flour Price, Variables - Bakers

Premium Breadmakers Association of Nigeria, PBAN, has refuted a viral social media post claiming that the price of flour has plummeted to between N35,000 to N40,000 per 50kg bag. The post further accuses bread makers of "wickedly" refusing to reduce the prices of bread to reflect the drop.

A statement by Emmanuel Onyoh, General Secretary, PBAN, said that the claims are false, and a calculated attempt to incite the Nigerian public against "hardworking bakers who are struggling to stay afloat."

According to the statement, "The Reality of Flour Pricing as of today, December 16, 2025, the price of a 50kg bag of wheat flour is between N55,000 and N62,000(depending on the brand and where you're buying from) significantly higher than the fabricated figures circulating online. While some flour millers recently announced a marginal price reduction of approximately N2,000, this is a "drop in the ocean" compared to the overall production deficit".

"Mathematically, a N2,000 reduction on a bag of flour translates to about N20 saving on the family sized loaf. This small margin is immediately swallowed by the skyrocketing costs of other essential inputs such as yeast, improver, margarine and preservative".

The General Secretary also revealed what he called "The "Hidden" Costs of Your Daily Bread" . He said, "Needless to say, that besides flour, there are other various ingredients required for operational cost and processes in bread. PBAN members are currently battling a "perfect storm" of economic pressures that make a price reduction impossible at this time,"

He also emphasized the cost of electricity and the diesel required to power industrial ovens and generators, adding that 90% of baking machinery are imported. The replacement cost of equipment and repairs had increased tremendously in the past few years.

"We are facing unprecedented expenses in fueling and maintaining distribution vehicles to get bread to your neighbourhoods amidst deteriorating road networks. In compliance with the new National Minimum Wage of N70,000, our wage bills have increased significantly. We choose to pay our staff fairly rather than shut down. Bakers are currently burdened by a "spectrum of taxes" from federal, state, and local government agencies, many of which are overlapping and punitive.

"The Premium Breadmakers Association of Nigeria,PBAN, as a responsible association that is mindful of the shrink on disposable income of consumers, we have advised our members to maintain same quality standard and consider introducing bread variants in sizes that falls/fits into various consumer strata.

"We assure the general public that our members shall not hesitate to reduce the prices of bread the moment the cost dynamics and the Nigerian economy reflect a genuine and sustainable downward trend.

"Our primary goal remains the provision of quality, safe, and affordable bread that meets the highest regulatory standards," he assured.

