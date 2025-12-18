West Africa Bar Association Condemns Military Coups and Calls for Restoration of Democratic Order in the Region

Monrovia, Liberia — The West Africa Bar Association (WABA), a leading regional organization representing legal professionals across West Africa, has issued a strong condemnation of recent military interventions in governance, warning that such actions pose a severe threat to democracy, constitutional order, and regional stability.

The statement specifically referenced the recent coup in Guinea-Bissau and the attempted coup in Benin as alarming developments that undermine the rule of law in the sub-region.

In a press release signed by WABA President Cllr. Bornor Varmah, who also serves as the National President of the Liberia National Bar Association, the association expressed grave concern over the rising frequency of unconstitutional power grabs in West Africa. Cllr. Varmah described military takeovers as direct assaults on democratic institutions and emphasized that these actions threaten not only national governance but also peace and security across the region.

Highlighting the situation in Guinea-Bissau, Cllr. Varmah recalled that WABA had previously intervened earlier this year to address undemocratic tendencies displayed by former President Umaro Sissoco Embalo. At that time, WABA condemned the autocratic style of governance and called for the institution of a transitional process and free, transparent elections.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The general elections held on November 23, 2025, were intended to reinforce democratic processes, but the military staged a coup while the results collation process was still ongoing, raising serious concerns about the fragility of constitutional rule. Cllr. Varmah described the coup as clandestinely orchestrated and stressed that any seizure of power outside legal frameworks is unacceptable under West African law.

In response, WABA demanded the immediate cessation of hostilities and the restoration of authority to civilian leadership. The association called for the unconditional release of all detained individuals, including election officials, journalists, civil society representatives, and political candidates.

It also urged the protection of citizens and members of the legal profession and appealed to ECOWAS, the African Union, and the international community to take decisive diplomatic, political, or targeted measures to ensure a swift return to constitutional governance. WABA further emphasized the need to safeguard judicial independence, human rights, freedom of expression, due process, and access to justice during the ongoing crisis.

Turning to the situation in the Republic of Benin, Cllr. Varmah expressed deep concern over a failed attempt at a military coup, noting that it occurred amid the ongoing crisis in Guinea-Bissau. He condemned the attempted unconstitutional change of government as wholly unacceptable and reaffirmed WABA's position that any efforts to subvert democratic order or destabilize peace in West Africa must be firmly rejected.

He stressed that such actions threaten democratic development, the rule of law, and the fundamental rights of citizens, and reiterated that respect for constitutionalism and accountability is essential for sustainable growth and justice in the sub-region.

Cllr. Varmah commended the prompt and decisive action of the Beninese Army, supported by the Nigerian Air Force, which successfully neutralized the coup plotters. He praised the Nigerian government, particularly President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for providing military assistance under the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance. According to Cllr. Varmah, the timely intervention prevented escalation and restored normalcy in Benin, demonstrating Nigeria's commitment to regional security, the protection of democratic institutions, and adherence to ECOWAS protocols. WABA also acknowledged the efforts of regional and international partners who contributed to maintaining constitutional order during the crisis.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia West Africa Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The association called on authorities in Benin to conduct transparent investigations, ensure due process, and protect human rights while addressing the incident. WABA urged ECOWAS to remain vigilant and strengthen collective security measures to prevent future threats to democracy. The association emphasized that citizens across West Africa support peaceful democratic processes and stand firmly against unconstitutional actions.

Cllr. Varmah reaffirmed WABA's commitment to defending the rule of law, promoting democratic stability, and protecting the rights of all people in West Africa. He stressed that WABA is prepared to support lawful and peaceful initiatives aimed at restoring democratic governance in Guinea-Bissau and will continue to closely monitor developments, working with regional and international partners to uphold human rights and democratic principles across the sub-region.