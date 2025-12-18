Nigeria: Workers Protest Nationwide Against Insecurity

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) staged protests across several states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, yesterday to draw the government's attention to worsening insecurity and financial pressures confronting Nigerian workers.

The protest, which lasted approximately 20 minutes in Abuja, began at the Labour House and proceeded to the Ministry of Finance junction.

NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, told journalists that the demonstration followed months of correspondence by the Congress to key government officials, including the Minister of Labour and Employment, the Chief of Staff to the President and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. The union said these letters were acknowledged but not escalated to President Bola Tinubu for action.

Ajaero said the protest was not intended to undermine ongoing engagements with the Presidency, but to stress the urgency of the challenges facing workers, particularly rising insecurity, shrinking purchasing power and unresolved industrial disputes across critical sectors.

According to the Congress, the protest comes against the backdrop of sustained economic hardship, marked by high inflation, escalating cost of living and persistent insecurity affecting livelihoods nationwide.

Ajaero disclosed that on the eve of the protest, the Congress secured a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through the intervention of some state governors. During the meeting, Labour presented its concerns, including the protracted crises in tertiary institutions and the long-running strike by health workers.

He said the President agreed to the establishment of negotiating mechanisms to address disputes in universities and other institutions, as well as renewed engagement on health sector grievances.

The NLC President also raised concerns over what he described as the collapse of bureaucratic communication channels within government, arguing that labour issues were being mishandled or ignored before reaching the President.

Ajaero said President Tinubu acknowledged that Nigeria's security challenges predated his administration, but assured labour that efforts were ongoing to improve equipment and capacity within the security sector.

"We wrote a letter to the Minister of Labour, which was acknowledged. We wrote to the Chief of Staff to the President, acknowledged. We wrote to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, acknowledged. But between June and now--exactly six months today--none of them communicated these issues to the President.

"This protest is to call attention to the seriousness of both financial and fiscal insecurity that workers are passing through. It is not to undermine discussions, but to make the country understand the depth of the hardship and why action can no longer be delayed," he said.

"We discussed insecurity, fiscal insecurity and financial insecurity with the President. He acknowledged that leadership is a continuum and assured us that insecurity would, in no distant time, be a thing of the past and that economic improvements would translate into the pockets of workers," he added.

The NLC said it expects a comprehensive meeting between the President and the National Administrative Council of the Congress by January, where outstanding issues would be addressed in detail.

Kano NLC Holds Peaceful Protest Against Insecurity

In Kano, the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress on Wednesday staged a peaceful protest, joining counterparts across the country to highlight growing security concerns.

The protesters commenced their march from the Murtala Muhammad National Library and ended at the Government House Roundabout, where they presented a letter of demands to the state government.

Addressing journalists after receiving the NLC members, Governor Abba Yusuf, represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr Sulaiman Wali, expressed satisfaction over the peaceful and orderly conduct of the rally.

He assured the Labour Union of the government's continued commitment to a cordial and productive relationship with workers in the state, adding that their letter would be transmitted to the President.

NLC Holds Protest in Bauchi Over Insecurity

The Bauchi State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress joined the nationwide peaceful protest organised by labour unions to draw attention to the worsening security situation across Nigeria.

The protesters, led by the State NLC Chairman, Comrade Dauda Maidara Shaiubu, marched to the Government House in Bauchi, expressing deep concern over rising cases of banditry, kidnapping, insurgency and other criminal activities.

Comrade Shaiubu described insecurity as a major threat to national stability, economic growth and the wellbeing of workers and their families. He said persistent insecurity had reduced productivity and forced many citizens to live in constant fear.

Borno NLC Warns Against Continued Boko Haram Attacks, Parallel Terrorist Government

The Nigerian Labour Congress, Borno State Chapter, staged a peaceful protest warning against the resurgence of Boko Haram attacks and rising insecurity.

The protest, which began early Wednesday morning in Maiduguri, involved NLC members alongside civil society organisations, journalists and artisans. They warned that terrorists must not be allowed to form a parallel government in the country.

Speaking after the protest, State NLC Chairman, Yusuf Inuwa, lamented the spate of abductions and killings nationwide, urging the government to expedite action to guarantee citizens' safety.

"When we chant that we do not want two governments, terrorists like Turji are operating as governments of their own. We want President Tinubu to remain the only recognised authority," he said.

Ebonyi NLC Joins Others in Peaceful Protest Against Insecurity

The Nigeria Labour Congress, Ebonyi State Chapter, alongside its affiliate bodies, staged a peaceful protest in Abakaliki over increasing terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and killings.

The protesters converged at Pa Ngele Orunta Township Stadium as early as 7am before marching through major roads and returning to the stadium, chanting solidarity songs.

Addressing the protesters, State NLC Chairperson, Comrade Ogugua Egwu, expressed regret that many Nigerians had become refugees in their own country, living as internally displaced persons in camps that are still unsafe and uninhabitable.

Labour Calls for Immediate Government Intervention

Labour leaders across Nigeria have raised alarm over the surge in insecurity and economic hardship, urging immediate government intervention.

Speaking at a peaceful rally in Calabar, NLC Chairman Comrade Greg Olayi said the situation had become unbearable for ordinary citizens.

"We can no longer live or work in safety. Farmers are attacked on their farms, schoolchildren kidnapped, and travellers face danger on our highways," he said.

He added that Nigerians now live in constant fear, unable to sleep peacefully or carry out legitimate activities without risking their lives.

Kebbi NLC Says Insecurity Situation Minimal

Chairman of the Kebbi State chapter of the NLC, Comrade Murtala Usman, said insecurity in the state had been minimised due to proactive measures taken by Governor Nasir Idris.

He stated this while presenting the union's letter of grievance to the state government in Birnin Kebbi.

According to Usman, Kebbi had previously experienced kidnappings, killings and attacks on innocent citizens, but recent decisive actions by the governor had curbed criminal activities.

Kwara Workers Hold Peaceful Protest

Workers in Ilorin, Kwara State, staged a peaceful rally calling on government at all levels to do more to secure lives and property.

Led by State NLC Chairman, Comrade Saheed Murtala, the workers marched from the Labour House to the Governor's Office.

Murtala lamented that insecurity was negatively affecting businesses and hindering economic growth.

NLC Protests in Umuahia

At the gate of the Government House in Umuahia, Abia State, NLC Chairman, Okoro Ogbonnaya, accused the Tinubu administration of insensitivity to the security situation.

"Enough is enough. Insecurity is ravaging the country while lives are lost daily across many states," he said.

Enugu NLC Protests Rising Insecurity

The NLC Enugu State Chapter staged a protest against escalating insecurity, led by Chairman Comrade Fabian Nwigbo.

Protesters marched through major streets carrying placards with inscriptions such as "Nigeria is bleeding" and "End insecurity now."

Nwigbo lamented that in Nigeria, "cows are safer than humans," adding that no one, including security personnel, was safe.

Benue Workers Demand Accountability

The NLC Benue State branch joined the nationwide protest, condemning what it described as financial genocide and insecurity.

Led by State Chairman Comrade Terungwa Igbe, protesters marched through Makurdi, demanding accountability and improved security.

Igbe also appealed for payment of outstanding salaries and pensions, while commending Governor Hyacinth Alia for prompt wage payments.

Governor Alia, represented by the Head of Service, assured workers of his administration's commitment to restoring peace and paying December salaries alongside arrears.

Adamawa NLC Protests Rising Insecurity

The NLC urged President Tinubu to urgently address rising insecurity during a protest in Yola, Adamawa State.

Representing the NLC President, SSANU leader Comrade Muhammad Ibrahim lamented that farmers, travellers, students and places of worship were no longer safe.

Imo, Lagos NLC Protests Continue

NLC members in Owerri, Imo State, protested against rising kidnapping and insecurity, calling for urgent action.

In Lagos, despite a late-night meeting with President Tinubu, NLC members proceeded with protests at Ikeja, carrying placards demanding an end to violent crimes and kidnappings.

Placards read: "Federal Government, No More Excuses -- End Insecurity Now!"