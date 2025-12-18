Nigeria: APC Best Political Brand for Winning Elections - Gov Abdulrazaq

The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains the best political brand to win elections in Nigeria, referencing the impacts of economic reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

The governor said the APC-led central and state governments have impacted the lives of citizens through the investments in critical sectors, noting this will earn the party an electoral victory come 2027.

AbdulRazaq spoke during the Kwara APC Youth Dialogue 2025 organised by the Kwara Coalition of APC Support Groups, held at the Government Banquet Hall, Ilorin.

The governor was represented at the programme by his senior adviser/ counselor, Alh Saadu Salahu.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The essence of this mammoth crowd of APC youth is to showcase and appreciate the achievements of the APC-led administrations in the state and at the federal levels. I can say boldly that the APC government at the centre has performed wonderfully well," he said in Ilorin at a political gathering.

"The party has invested so much in critical sectors and the party remains the best political brand to winning elections in the country," AbdulRazaq said.

AbdulRazaq said his administration has continued to invest in youth and women and create enablement for them to thrive, calling on all sundry to vie for political offices of their choice.

"We are assuring Mr President that the state will continue to support his administration to achieve his renewed hope agenda for Nigeria," he said.

At the event were top government officials and party members from within and outside the state, including the representative of the Speaker, Kwara House of Assembly and Majority Leader, Hon. Abdulkadir Oba Magaji; Hon Rukayat Shittu; Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, represented by Abdullah Muhammad; Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House Ilorin, Princess Olubukola Babalola; State APC Chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi; Chairman, Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority, Abdullateef Gidado Alakawa; Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye; local government chairmen; Ambassador Yahaya Seriki; and leaders of transport unions; among others.

Minister of Youth Development, Olawande, for his part, hailed the developmental initiatives of Governor AbdulRazaq, and urged the people of the state to continue to support him to succeed.

He also sought their support for the re-election of President Tinubu in 2027 to consolidate on the existing gains.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

State APC chairman, Prince Fagbemi, reaffirmed the commitment of their members to deliver a landslide victory in the next general elections.

"We are not going back, we are going forward. We have given the APC 100 percent success for the elective positions in the 2023 elections. We delivered 100 percent of our delegates, we delivered all members of the National Assembly, we delivered all positions available in the state. And that is the same thing we are going to do in the next general elections," Fagbemi said.

Alhaji Rasaq Lawal, a former Commissioner and the Patron of the Coalition Group, said the programme was aimed at galvanizing ideas on how to sustain the track record of achievements of the party.

State youth leader of APC, Hon. Sulaiman Duduyemi, applauded Governor AbdulRazaq for his infrastructural and human capital development, saying his youth inclusive programme is worthy of emulation by all leaders in the country.