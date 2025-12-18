Nigeria: Govt Bans Wood, Allied Products' Export to Curb Deforestation

Federal government has banned the export of wood and allied products to tackle illegal logging, halt deforestation and strengthen Nigeria's response to climate change.

The directive is contained in a Presidential Executive Order signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and published in the Extraordinary Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette No. 180, Vol. 112 of 16 October 2025.

The order, titled, "Presidential Executive Order on the Prohibition of Exportation of Wood and Allied Products, 2025", was launched by the minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, at the 18th meeting of the National Council on Environment (NCE) in Katsina State.

He explained that Nigeria's forests are central to environmental sustainability, providing clean air and water, supporting livelihoods, conserving biodiversity and playing a critical role in reducing the impact of climate change.

It warned that the continued export of wood and allied products undermines these benefits and threatens the long-term health of the environment.

According to the government, the ban is anchored on Sections 17(2) and 20 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which mandate the prevention of exploitation of natural resources for purposes other than the good of the community and obligate the state to protect land, forests and wildlife.

The Executive Order noted that unchecked logging and exportation of wood products are inconsistent with these constitutional responsibilities.

With the new policy, exportation of wood and allied products by any individual or corporate entity will cease after the 30-day grace period. Illegal logging and wanton deforestation are also prohibited nationwide, while all licences and permits previously issued by any ministry, department or agency for the extraction and export of wood have been suspended and declared invalid.