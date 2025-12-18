Nigeria: Niger Governor Reiterates Need for Religious Harmony, Peace

18 December 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abu Nmodu

Niger State governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has reiterated the need for Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of togetherness through religious tolerance and promotion of peace.

The governor gave the admonition when he received a delegation from Jama'atul Izalatul Bidi'ah Wa Ikamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), National Headquarters, Abuja at his office in Government House, Minna.

The delegation visited him over the abduction of students and staff of St. Mary Catholic School, Papiri, Agwara local government area of the state.

Bago who described their visit as unprecedented said, the religious organisation has over the years been at the forefront of propagating Islam and promoting peace while urging members to maintain such good gestures.

The governor also applauded the leadership of JIBWIS under the leadership of Sheikh Abdullahi Lau and used the avenue to call on the Islamic group to continue to preach peace and religious tolerance among different faiths.

He equally thanked the group for their genuine concern over the abduction of the school children in Papiri, saying the group's visit is a symbol of togetherness.

The governor maintained that Nigerians must remain steadfast in praying for peace in the state and Nigeria as a whole and for an end to the insecurity in some parts of the country.

