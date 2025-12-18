Nigeria: Political Interference Threatening Nigeria's Peace, Group Tells Defence Minister

Arewa Youth Advocate for Good Governance (AYAGG) has warned that Nigeria's peace and national security must never be sacrificed on the altar of political interference.

It urged all stakeholders to allow the new defence minister, General Christopher Musa to carry out his assignment to the best of his ability, drawing on his experience and professionalism to ensure renewed determination in restoring peace and stability nationwide.

At a press conference yesterday in Bauchi, the national chairman of AYAGG, Adamu Muhammad Abdullahi, said communities across Northern Nigeria and the country at large continue to suffer the devastating effects of insecurity.

Abdullahi lamented that farmers are increasingly unable to access their farmlands, traders face constant threats along major highways, and countless families have been displaced from their ancestral homes.

According to him, the growing security challenges facing the nation require professionalism, consistency, and unwavering focus, rather than political distractions or personal interests.

"We are deeply concerned that persistent political interference in security operations is undermining the progress being recorded and exposing innocent citizens to grave danger.

National security is not a political contest and must never be treated as such," the group stated.

AYAGG stressed that when security decisions are driven by partisan considerations instead of professional judgment, ordinary Nigerians inevitably bear the consequences.

In collaboration with other credible support groups drawn from the 19 Northern States, the association reaffirmed its confidence in the leadership, experience, and professionalism of the minister of defence of Nigeria, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd.), noting that his strategic direction reflects renewed determination to restore peace and stability nationwide.

"His efforts must be protected from undue political pressure if lasting results are to be achieved," the group said.

The youth body called on all relevant stakeholders to allow the Defence leadership to perform its duties without interference, urging that they be granted the operational independence and institutional support required to effectively discharge their mandate.

AYAGG further urged political leaders at all levels to rise above narrow interests and place national security above all else.

"Security agencies must be allowed to operate within established professional frameworks, free from interference, intimidation, or manipulation," the statement added.

Reaffirming their commitment to peace, unity, and good governance, the group pledged to continue speaking out against any action that could undermine the nation's stability and the future of its people.

The Arewa Youth Advocate for Good Governance finally called on the Federal Government, the National Assembly, and other relevant authorities to strengthen institutional discipline, respect the chain of command, and provide full support to the Defence leadership in the interest of national peace and security.