Nigeria: Lai Mohammed Unveils 'Headlines, Soundbites', Reflects On Buhari Era, Media Influence

Former minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has launched his book, "Headlines and Soundbites: Media Moments That Defined an Administration," offering an insider account of government communication during the late Muhammadu Buhari administration and examining the influence of media narratives on national legacy.

At the Abuja event, Mohammed expressed gratitude to dignitaries in attendance, including the minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; former Osun State governor, Chief Bisi Akande; former first lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari and the book reviewer, Mr Segun Adeniyi.

The former minister revealed that the launch date was deliberately moved from December 6, his birthday, to December 17 in honour of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, who would have turned 83.

He dedicated the book's first chapter to Buhari, highlighting the late president's contributions and recalling that Buhari wrote the foreword to Mohammed's first book, Witness to History, 13 years ago.

Describing the book, Mohammed said it documents his nearly eight-year tenure as Nigeria's longest-serving Minister of Information and Culture, covering information, culture, tourism, and national orientation.

He stressed that the book corrects misconceptions, preserves firsthand accounts, and underscores the importance of Africans telling their own stories.

Key topics in the book include the toughest decisions Mohammed made as minister, moments he nearly resigned, strategies to counter opposition narratives during the 2023 elections, restoration of the National Theatre, Nigeria's role in halting the P&ID $9.6 billion arbitration claim, repatriation of stolen artefacts, engagement with the Bring Back Our Girls movement, countering Boko Haram misinformation, and challenges faced by the Change Begins With Me campaign.

Mohammed noted that while the book provides insights into the Buhari administration, it is not intended to defend his legacy. "The truth needs no defence," he said, adding that achievements have been documented through the Scorecard Series and an online legacy portal.

He also called for continued support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and emphasized the importance of government communication in shaping public memory.

Also speaking, Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, urged Nigerian leaders to record their experiences to enrich the nation's historical record and foster understanding across political, ethnic, and religious divides.

Reflecting on his personal political journey, Makinde recounted early encounters with Buhari, including contesting elections under the ANPP alongside Buhari and former Governor Abiola Ajimobi in 2007.

He highlighted that victories came over time, underscoring that only God determines political trajectories.

Makinde also emphasized that while ordinary Nigerians often share a sense of unity, the elite sometimes deepen divisions.

He urged consensus-building among political leaders to address contemporary challenges and strengthen governance.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, praised Lai Mohammed as a resilient communicator whose work significantly impacted Nigeria's media and governance landscape.

Idris reflected on the challenges of succeeding Lai Mohammed, describing the role of government spokesperson as one of the most demanding positions in public service.

He highlighted two less-documented achievements of Mohammed's tenure: hosting the International Press Institute's first-ever global congress in Nigeria and initiating Nigeria's bid to host the UNESCO Category 2 Media and Information Literacy Institute.

Idris encouraged critics to contribute constructively to national discourse while acknowledging Mohammed's dedication and consistency.

Hon. Alhassan Garba Doguwa reaffirmed northern leaders' commitment to Buhari's legacy and pledged continued support for the APC and the Federal Government.

He described himself and other northern politicians as a "small squad of Buharis" dedicated to serving the masses and ensuring government accountability.

Doguwa emphasized northern unity, highlighting the role of traditional rulers and Ulamas, and affirmed that they would continue advising the government to act in the best interest of Nigerians.

"We remain steadfast in the ruling APC and we will continue to tell the government and those in power the right thing to be done for the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," he said.

The book launch brought together political leaders, media practitioners, and citizens, highlighting the enduring intersection of governance, media, and historical documentation in shaping Nigeria's national discourse.