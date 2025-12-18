Nigeria: Customs Intercepts Illicit Drugs, Other Contraband Worth Over N2.6bn in Ogun

The Ogun I Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted illicit drugs and other contraband items with a combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) of over ₦2.6 billion across different parts of Ogun State.

The Acting Area Controller, Deputy Comptroller Oladapo Afeni, who disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing journalists at Idiroko, said the command seized crystal methamphetamine (ice) and heroin valued at about ₦420 million within 11 days, as well as cannabis sativa worth ₦435.08 million during the same period.

According to him, the narcotics intercepted included 11 wraps of crystal meth weighing 12kg; 16 pieces of heroin weighing 16kg; and cannabis sativa comprising 128 donut-sized wraps, 2,752 coconut-sized wraps and 401 booklet-sized wraps -- a total of 3,373 wraps weighing 1,502kg. Also seized were 6,750 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Other intercepted items included 4,738 bags of foreign parboiled rice (50kg each), two foreign-used vehicles, eight means of conveyance and 309 bundles of used pneumatic tyres.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Afeni said the total DPV of the seized items stood at ₦2,586,008,898.

He explained that the seizures were made at various locations across the state, including the Lusada/Ado-Odo axis, Abule Kazeem/Igbo-Ora road, Abeokuta axis, Imeko axis, Idiroko/Owode axis and Ipokia axis.

"The seizure of narcotics, particularly crystal meth and cannabis sativa, is deeply worrisome given their devastating impact on our youth, public health and national security. Global instability has further compounded the challenges of addressing the world drug problem," Afeni said.

He noted that intensified surveillance, intelligence-led operations and stronger collaboration with sister security agencies and community stakeholders had yielded significant results.

Providing details of recent interceptions, Afeni said Customs operatives on December 12, 2025, intercepted an Iveco truck with registration number RMY-354-XA conveying 4,998 cartons of Doga brand spaghetti (10kg each) and 419 cartons of Oba brand spaghetti (10kg each), illegally imported from Turkey.

He added that on December 13, 2025, another operation led to the interception of a DAF truck with registration number JHN-590-XA carrying 2,200 kegs of vegetable oil (25 litres each) of Indonesian origin.

"These food items are absolutely prohibited for importation into Nigeria," he said, adding that the combined DPV of the food items was ₦291.26 million, while the trucks used as means of conveyance were valued at ₦222 million.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Afeni warned that the circulation of such substandard food items posed serious health risks to unsuspecting Nigerians, noting that the trucks and their contents were liable to forfeiture to the Federal Government in line with existing laws.

He said the large volume of cannabis sativa seized resulted from six intelligence-driven operations conducted between December 4 and December 15, 2025.

On revenue generation, the acting controller disclosed that the command generated ₦27,291,861 during the period under review, attributing the performance to the diligence of officers and the cooperation of compliant traders.

Afeni formally handed over the seized cannabis sativa and other illicit drugs to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Idiroko Special Command, for further investigation and prosecution.

He commended the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, for what he described as dynamic leadership and consistent support, which he said had enhanced operational effectiveness across commands nationwide.

"Security is a collective responsibility," Afeni said, reaffirming the command's resolve to sustain the momentum and warning smugglers and their collaborators to steer clear of Ogun State.

"We remain vigilant, alert and ready to confront any threat to the economic and security interests of our nation."