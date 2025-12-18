Nigeria: Amokachi Urges Upgrade of Pitches, Infrastructure in Nigerian Leagues

Amokachi said many of the pitches approved for league matches required urgent upgrades to meet acceptable standards

Former Super Eagles forward Daniel Amokachi has urged key figures in Nigerian football to prioritise the upgrade of infrastructure, particularly playing pitches, across the country's leagues.

Amokachi made the call in Abuja on Tuesday after the Nigeria National League (NNL)/Prostar/Sportslight Hub Awards for November.

The awards were organised to recognise outstanding performances by players, coaches and other participants in the NNL.

He said many of the pitches approved for league matches required urgent upgrades to meet acceptable standards.

"Although the league continues to make progress, the condition of pitches remains a major challenge.

"There is still a lot to be done. Our pitches need to be improved. Some of the pitches approved for the league are used mainly because there are no other options," he said.

According to him, the NNL is the foundation of Nigerian football and must provide a safe and professional environment for young players to develop their skills.

Amokachi commended the awards initiative, noting that recognising excellence had always served as motivation for players and teams.

He added that the initiative aligned with global best practices in sports development.

The ex-international acknowledged some improvements in the league, including an increase in away wins, a higher number of goals and improved prize money, but said more needed to be done to make the competition more attractive.

He noted that the sustained growth of the league depended largely on funding and sponsorship to ensure steady development.

Amokachi also highlighted the role of the media in shaping the image of the league, saying balanced and consistent reporting could help attract credible sponsors.

He lamented the absence of NNL players in the Super Eagles despite the abundance of talent in domestic football.

According to him, inadequate promotion limits players' exposure and recognition both locally and internationally.

Amokachi called for collective efforts to attract sponsors, noting that increased support would ease financial challenges and strengthen the league.

He also stressed the need for punctuality and strict adherence to match schedules, saying discipline and effective time management would significantly improve league organisation.