Liberia: Cllr. Teplah Reeves Accused of Blocking Public Alley in Bible Way Community

Residents of the Bibleway Community near the beach are raising alarm over what they describe as a persistent violation of zoning laws, accusing a neighbor, Cllr. P. Teplah Reeves of having repeatedly blocked a public alley that serves as their only access point for delivering rocks and other materials needed to reinforce their erosion-prone properties.

According to community members, the alley must remain open to allow trucks and heavy equipment to enter the area so property owners can protect their land from the encroaching ocean, which they say has already consumed more than 40 feet of their original properties.

"This alley needs to be reopened so we can bring in more rocks to protect our low side," a community spokesperson said. "You can see the other side is higher. We are trying to save our homes."

Community members allege that the disputed structure was originally demolished after a complaint was filed with both the Liberia Land Authority and the Ministry of Public Works.

According to residents, the Land Authority conducted a search and gave its findings, after which Public Works carried out a survey and issued a removal notice. The structure was subsequently taken down.

However, residents say Cllr. Reeves later rebuilt the structure on the same alley.

"Public Works removed it, and she came back and rebuilt," one resident explained. "They came again recently, marked the wall for removal, and she erased the marking."

Frustrated by what they describe as the Ministry of Public Works' slow response, nearly three weeks without action after marking the property, the residents decided to take their concerns public.

Some residents believe the issue may be complicated by the actions of certain officials.

"One zoning director came and said she should only make a small offset so trucks could pass," a resident recounted. "But even a Chinese truck couldn't get in. They had to dump the rocks outside, and our fence could not be touched."

Residents insist the alley must be fully cleared to allow "yellow machines" (heavy equipment) to enter and carry rocks to reinforce the shoreline.

They explained that, collectively, they have invested more than US$40,000 into rock placement and property protection, including breaking down parts of their own structures to allow previous equipment access.

"We just want to reinforce what we already built. The ocean is taking our land," the spokesperson said.

When contacted via phone by the Daily Observer, the accused property owner, Cllr. P. Teplah Reeves, Co-Chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC), rejected claims of wrongdoing and said the matter rests squarely with the Ministry of Public Works.

"Go to Public Works and ask them what the issue is," she stated. "Public Works broke my fence down. The man reported that my fence was in the alley, and they told me to dress my fence."

Reeves argued that if there is another fence violating zoning laws, Public Works should also remove it. "I don't know why they are bringing the news people into this," she added. "Public Works has all the information. Go to the Zoning Department -- they will explain everything."

Efforts by the Daily Observer to obtain clarification from the Ministry of Public Works Zoning Department were unsuccessful. The head of the department, Mr. Kamara, declined comment, stating that "anything relating to media, please visit our communication division, I'm not close to the authority to talk to any media, unless I am told."

Subsequent attempts to reach the Ministry's Director of Communications, Mr. Myers, on Monday, December 15, 2025, yielded assurances of a response, but said assurances fell flat despite multiple follow-up calls.

The affected residents insist the issue is not personal but a matter of safety and survival, as coastal erosion continues to threaten their homes.

They maintain that all structures blocking the alley should be removed -- no exceptions.

"This is about protecting our properties and keeping the alley open for everyone," a resident said. "No one is above the law."

Community members say they stand ready to cooperate with the Ministry of Public Works but demand that enforcement be consistent and timely.