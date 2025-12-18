Liberian Ambassador Presents Letters of Credence to Pope Leo Xiv

Liberia's Ambassador at the Court of Saint James of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland with concurrent accreditation to the Holy See, the Republic of Ireland, and the Republic of Malta, Her Excellency Genevieve A. Kennedy presented the Letters of Credence by which His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia accredited her Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Liberia to the Holy Father at an elaborate ceremony held at the Third Loggia of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican together with thirteen other Ambassadors from Asian, the Middle Eastern and European countries.

In his welcome remarks to receive the new Ambassadors to the Holy See, Pope Leo XIV asserted that the Holy See will not be a silent bystander amid global inequality and conflict. The Holy Father stressed that peace is not merely the absence of conflict but an active and demanding gift, built in the heart and from the heart. He further noted that peace required a commitment to renounce pride and vindictiveness and to resist the temptation to use words as weapons.

Turning to the consequences of global instability, Pope Leo XIV noted that the poor and the marginalized suffer most from these upheavals. Echoing Pope Francis, the Pope reminded the diplomats that the measure of a society's greatness is found in how it treats those most in need.

In presenting her Letters to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, Ambassador Kennedy conveyed to the Holy Father the personal greetings and best wishes for his wellbeing from His Excellency President Boakai, the Government, and the People of Liberia, asserting our determination to continue strengthening the strong and historic ties that have existed between the two nations.