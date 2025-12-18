Liberia: Morlu Condemns 'Police Brutality,' Rallies Opposition to Speak Up After Executive Mansion Rejects Petition

Monrovia — Mulbah K. Morlu, chairman of the advocacy group Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND), has condemned what he described as police brutality against peaceful protesters and criticized the Executive Mansion for rejecting a petition submitted by demonstrators. He vowed that the opposition's struggle against what he called "bad governance" will continue.

In an exclusive interview with FrontPage Africa after the protest, Morlu said the actions of the Liberia National Police (LNP) and the government would not intimidate activists or silence dissent.

"We are not deterred. We remain relentless. We will not be subjected to the climate of fear being created by the government," Morlu declared. "We are going to press on. We are not intimidated by the challenges being created by the government and by a brutal police force."

He accused state security forces of using excessive force to disperse peaceful protesters, warning that such actions undermine Liberia's democratic gains and constitutional rights to free expression and assembly.

The December 17, 2025, 'Lead or Leave' protest fell short of its planned assembly before the Executive Mansion, as police blocked protesters from accessing the front of the government seat. However, Morlu insisted the protest's purpose was ultimately achieved because the message reached the public.

"Peaceful protest at the Executive Mansion cannot be banned," Morlu said. "This same Mansion has been a gathering place for citizens before us, including the President himself when he stood with the people to demand accountability while in opposition."

Despite the police blockade, Morlu thanked participants, supporters, and sympathizers for their disciplined and peaceful demonstration. He praised protesters for their resilience in advocating for Liberia's economic and social emancipation.

"I am encouraged that Liberians are beginning to understand the importance of peaceful democratic exercises," he said. "I'm not only disappointed that the police prevented us from assembling at the Executive Mansion, but even more disappointed that President Boakai fled the Mansion rather than face peaceful protesters."

Morlu maintained that the protest sought to address alleged lawlessness, human rights violations, corruption, and the secret construction of a presidential villa in Foya, valued between US$12 million and US$20 million.

"Not only did President Boakai flee, but the police deployed tear gas, and for the first time since he became president, we saw brand-new police weapons in public -- worth an estimated US$15 million. This is alarming. Why buy new weapons when healthcare is in crisis, the economy is in decline, and civil liberties are under attack?" he said.

He also claimed a young protester was seriously injured and taken to a clinic, and that at least 11 people, including the PA system truck driver, were arrested. Despite attempts by police to incite panic, protesters remained peaceful and disciplined.

During the protest, a stone-throwing incident occurred near the Capitol Building. Morlu alleged that the attackers were regime supporters attempting to provoke violence, but said STAND protesters did not respond aggressively.

The December 17 protest was framed as a nationwide protest aimed at putting pressure on President Joseph Boakai's government to respond to ongoing national concerns rather than ignore public demands.

Key Grievances and Demands

Protesters and STAND leaders said they were mobilizing around several core issues: Corruption and Impunity: Calls for accountability and an end to perceived corruption and abuse of power.

Economic Hardship: Rising costs of living, unemployment, and socio-economic distress facing ordinary Liberians.

Human Rights and Rule of Law: Demands for respect for constitutional rights and protection against police abuses or selective justice.

Government Accountability: A push for the government to either "lead" effectively or step aside ("leave") if it could not address the people's concerns. It was a follow-up to July 17 protest -- where similar demands were raised but, according to organizers, not meaningfully addressed by the government.

Location and Stand-Off

STAND insisted the protest be held near the Executive Mansion and Capitol grounds -- symbolic seats of government power -- arguing citizens have a constitutional right to assemble in those spaces. But the Liberia National Police (LNP) deployed heavily and warned that the Executive Mansion grounds were not designated for protests, urging the group to postpone due to public safety concerns during the busy holiday season.

Despite being restrained, the protester continued to assert that he acted lawfully throughout the encounter, emphasizing that he was "going by the instruction" provided by police.

During the tense engagement, several STAND protesters were seen carrying cooking utensils and food items, including rice, pots and coal pots, signaling their intention to cook near the Executive Mansion as part of the protest.

One protester, who declined to be identified, said the group posed no threat to public order or security.

"We are not going to fight the police. We are going to cook at the Mansion," the protester said. "If they say no, we will cook right outside."

Protesters Felt Deceived

Several aggrieved protesters outlined their reasons for joining the ongoing "Lead or Leave" protest organized by STAND, led by former Chairman of the ex-ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Mulbah Morlu.

The demonstrators carried placards bearing messages such as: "The country is hard, but Mr. Boakai is building a US$10 million palace in Lofa County," "Tan Tan Boakai, son of Joseph Boakai, is a drug baron," and "Drugs are taking over the country," among others.

The protesters claimed that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's campaign promises to "rescue" Liberia and ease economic hardship have not materialized.

They complained that the prices of basic commodities remain high, while access to job opportunities, particularly for young people, continues to be limited.

The demonstrators also argued that although prices of petroleum products have declined on the local market, transportation fares continue to increase without justification.They blamed the situation on what they described as poor leadership.

"Things are hard even though President Boakai promised to rescue us. But Boakai fooled us," said protester Marie Gibson. "People are not buying from us like before, and as a result, our children are out of school."

The protesters further raised concerns about what they described as opaque and secretive government transactions.

They specifically referenced the procurement of 285 yellow machines, 50 National Transit Authority (NTA) buses, and the reported construction of a US$10 million presidential villa in Lofa County.

"The Boakai administration is operating in secrecy. This raises serious suspicion and leaves citizens with no alternative but to speculate," said protester Theo Wilson.

"Regarding the yellow machines that are expected to be brought into the country--although we understand that our people may benefit--the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) process should have been followed so that millions of dollars do not end up in the pockets of a few government officials."

Call to Opposition Parties

Morlu urged opposition political parties to actively defend democratic space, arguing that silence in the face of police excesses risks normalizing repression.

"Opposition leaders should be alarmed by the militarization of the police, the weaponization of the judiciary, and the erosion of democratic institutions," he said. "By 2027, the tenure of NEC commissioners will expire. Boakai will appoint new ones -- likely loyalists. Add that to a weaponized police and judiciary, and you have the ingredients of electoral manipulation."

Police Arrest STAND Protester

A protester affiliated with STAND was arrested after defying police orders to approach the Executive Mansion. The individual insisted he acted within the law and followed police instructions, rejecting allegations of disorderly conduct.

Some protesters carried cooking utensils and food items, signaling their intention to peacefully cook near the Mansion as part of the protest.

Low Turnout, Strong Message

Although turnout was low, Wantoe Teah Wantoe, a CDC stalwart, said the protest's significance was not in numbers but in drawing attention to gaps between government promises and reality. He noted concerns about public spending priorities, inadequate allocations for education and health, and the mismatch between the ARREST Agenda and the national budget.

Neither the Government of Liberia nor the Liberia National Police had responded to Morlu and the protesters' claims as of the time of publication.

Morlu's CSO Neutrality Questioned

Some critics questioned Morlu's political neutrality, given his past role as CDC chairman. Analysts argued that his involvement blurs the line between civil society advocacy and partisan politics.

Despite this, Morlu and his supporters remain committed to using public demonstrations to demand what they describe as accountable leadership.