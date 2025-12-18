Liberia: Grand Gedeh Stuns Defending Champions Lofa County

Buchanan — The 2025/2026 National County Sports Meet took a dramatic turn in Group C as Grand Gedeh County exacted revenge on Lofa County, defeating the defending champions 2-0 at Doris Williams Stadium.

The match was a highly anticipated rematch of last year's final, where Lofa triumphed 2-1.

Lofa entered the pitch as favorites following a commanding 3-1 opening win over Grand Bassa, while Grand Gedeh was desperate for points after a match-day one loss to Cape Mount.

Despite early pressure from Lofa, Grand Gedeh's "Zuluwhilsky Boys" struck first.

In the 26th minute, they capitalized on their first clear opportunity to take a 1-0 lead.

Lofa dominated possession in search of an equalizer, but a resolute Gedeh defense held firm through the halftime whistle.

Lofa intensified the pressure in the second half with several attacking substitutions. However, the Grand Gedeh backline remained unbreakable.

Three minutes before the final whistle, Gedeh doubled their lead on a counter-attack, sealing the 2-0 victory and reviving their qualification hopes.

Earlier Football Action: Bassa and Cape Mount Stale-mate

In the day's earlier kickoff, hosts Grand Bassa County and Grand Cape Mount County played to a tense 0-0 draw.

The result leaves Cape Mount in a strong position with four points from two matches, while Grand Bassa faces an uphill battle with only one point.

Elsewhere in the country, River Gee County made history by securing quarterfinal qualification for both their men's football and women's kickball teams following a 2-1 football victory over Maryland County.

Kickball Highlights: Bassa Advances

While their football team struggled, Grand Bassa's kickball team secured their spot in the next stage with a narrow 1-0 win over Grand Cape Mount. Meanwhile, Lofa County's kickballers kept their tournament hopes alive with a dominant 3-0 "home run" victory over Grand Gedeh.

National Scoreboard

Matchup Football Result Kickball Result

Grand Bassa vs. Cape Mount 0-0 1-0

Lofa vs. Grand Gedeh 0-2 3-0

River Gee vs. Maryland 2-1 1-0

Nimba vs. Margibi 1-1 3-4

River Cess vs. Grand Kru 1-1 0-1

Sinoe vs. Bomi 1-1 0-0

Bong vs. Gbarpolu 0-0 0-0

As the tournament progresses, the race for quarterfinal qualification continues to intensify, with every goal and result now carrying crucial weight.