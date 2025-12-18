Liberia: Lawmakers and Citizens Engage in Grand Cape Mount and Grand Bassa On Legislative Performance and Budget Priorities

Monrovia — Lawmakers, local government officials, civil society representatives, traditional leaders, and residents of Grand Cape Mount and Grand Bassa Counties recently participated in an extensive two-day Legislative Constituency Engagement organized by the Center for Media Studies & Peacebuilding (CEMESP) with support from the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD).

The engagements, held in Robertsport on December 10, 2025, and in Buchanan on December 12, 2025, provided a platform for in-depth dialogue on legislative performance, budgetary priorities, citizen participation, and the principles of inclusion and transparency within the Liberian National Legislature.

The consultations were designed to strengthen the relationship between citizens and their elected representatives by offering a direct avenue for dialogue on key issues affecting local communities, including the implementation of constituency projects and the Draft 2026 National Budget.

Participants in Robertsport included Representative Mohammed Dosii of District 2 in Grand Cape Mount County, Superintendent Foley J. Kiatamba, Mayor Thomas Bai Massaquoi, local traditional leaders, civil society actors, and a cross-section of residents, while the Buchanan session included Representative Matthew Joe of District 3, Mayor George B. Gaybueh, community leaders, and citizens from across Grand Bassa County.

During the sessions, lawmakers provided comprehensive reports on their activities in the legislature, highlighting their engagement in policy development, representation, and oversight over the past legislative year.

Mohammed Dosii's office, represented by his Chief of Staff Martin Gray, briefed participants on the progress of constituency projects in Grand Cape Mount County, as well as the county's projected allocations in the Draft 2026 National Budget. The session also allowed citizens to ask questions and provide feedback on how public resources are managed and how constituency projects can better meet community needs.

In Buchanan, Representative Matthew Joe shared updates on legislative initiatives in Grand Bassa County, emphasizing bills he introduced to expand educational and professional opportunities for citizens, including the Grand Bassa University Bill, the All Liberian Construction Association Bill, and the Engineers Society Bill.

These legislative measures, he explained, are intended to address unemployment and create long-term development opportunities within the county. He also provided updates on ongoing county-level development projects and outlined priorities for 2026, encouraging citizens to engage actively in shaping policy decisions that impact their communities.

Citizens at both engagements actively participated in question-and-answer sessions, raising concerns about accountability in the management of public funds, the transparency of constituency project implementation, and the effectiveness of service delivery in their counties.

Lawmakers responded to these concerns, providing explanations of existing mechanisms, outlining planned interventions, and seeking citizen input on improving project outcomes and governance. The interactive nature of the sessions created a forum for constructive dialogue, allowing citizens to voice their expectations and for lawmakers to clarify legislative processes, priorities, and challenges faced in representing their constituencies.

Theo K. B. S. Gippley, Project Coordinator for the consultations, emphasized the importance of the engagement process, explaining that it forms part of the Legislative Monitoring Coalition of Liberia's (LEMCOL) broader mandate to promote good governance, inclusive decision-making, and accountability in the legislature.

He highlighted preliminary findings from the Legislative Performance Monitoring Report, pointing out the need for increased transparency in legislative operations, enhanced citizen participation in policy-making, and more equitable representation of diverse community interests.

The consultations also served to educate citizens on the inner workings of the legislative process, including lawmaking procedures, budgetary considerations, oversight functions, and the role of lawmakers in translating national priorities into community-level action. Participants expressed appreciation for the opportunity to interact directly with their representatives, describing the engagement as an important step toward bridging the gap between citizens and government institutions and fostering a culture of participatory governance.

These constituency engagements are part of LEMCOL's ongoing efforts to strengthen democratic accountability and transparency in Liberia. By providing a structured forum for dialogue, LEMCOL ensures that citizens are informed, their voices are heard, and elected officials are held accountable for their performance and decisions.

The Legislative Monitoring Coalition of Liberia is a consortium of leading civil society organizations and media institutions committed to promoting good governance and effective legislative oversight. Members include the Center for Media Studies & Peacebuilding (CEMESP), Institute for Democratic Action and Development (IDAD), InfoQuest Liberia, Women NGO Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL), Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), Accountability Lab Liberia, and prominent media organizations across the country.