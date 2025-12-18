Liberia and India Strengthen Pharmaceutical Cooperation Through New Memorandum of Understanding

Monrovia — The Embassy of India in Monrovia has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)aimed at enhancing collaboration in the field of pharmacopoeia between the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India and the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Liberia. The agreement was signed at the Ministry of Health in Monrovia by Manoj Bihari Verma, Ambassador of India to Liberia, representing the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, and Liberia's Minister of Health, Dr. Louise M. Kpoto

The MoU marks a significant milestone in bilateral public health cooperation, particularly in the regulation, quality assurance, and standardization of pharmaceuticals. Under the terms of the agreement, Liberia will officially recognize the Indian Pharmacopoeia as a standard for medicines, a move expected to enhance the quality, safety, and efficacy of both imported and locally manufactured pharmaceuticals

The partnership will allow Liberia to adopt the Indian Pharmacopoeia for authentication and quality testing of medicines imported from India. It will also provide Liberian authorities with access to high-quality Indian Pharmacopoeia Reference Standards and impurity standards at affordable rates.

The MoU envisions technical collaboration in pharmacopoeial monographs, emerging pharmaceutical technologies, and the development of robust regulatory systems to ensure the availability of safe, effective, and affordable generic medicines in Liberia

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Capacity-building initiatives are a central component of the agreement, enabling regulatory authorities from both countries to exchange expertise and strengthen institutional knowledge. This collaboration is expected to empower Liberian health officials with improved tools and methodologies for monitoring and regulating pharmaceutical products, thereby contributing to public health protection and patient safety

The Embassy of India highlighted that the agreement reflects India's commitment to supporting Liberia's public health objectives and reinforces the longstanding diplomatic and cooperative ties between the two nations. The MoU also opens new avenues for future collaboration in healthcare, research, and pharmaceutical development, signaling a strengthened partnership in advancing health outcomes in Liberia

Officials from both countries expressed optimism that this partnership will lead to tangible improvements in the quality of medicines available to Liberians, enhance regulatory capacity, and foster continued knowledge sharing between the two nations.

The signing ceremony was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Health, regulatory authorities, and other key stakeholders, emphasizing the shared commitment to building a safer, more effective, and standardized pharmaceutical sector in Liberia