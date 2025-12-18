Liberia: Cape Mount Lodges Formal Protest Against Grand Bassa After 1-0 Defeat, Eyes Qualification

Buchanan — Drama off the pitch has intensified at the 2025/2026 National County Sports Meet.

Grand Cape Mount County has submitted a formal protest to the Liberia Kickball Federation (LKF) following a 1-0 defeat to host Grand Bassa County in their second Group C match.

In an official letter addressed to the Grievance and Ethics Committee, Cape Mount challenged the eligibility of Bassa's roster.

The protest cites a violation of Section 14.8 of the LKF Statutes, which limits each county to 10 first-division players and 10 non-division players.

Cape Mount officials allege that technical checks indicate Bassa fielded more than the permitted number of first-division athletes, creating an unfair competitive advantage.

They disclosed that Bassa use twelve first division players against them and their game with Lofa.

"This administrative overreach undermines the level playing field that the Federation seeks to maintain for all participating counties," the protest letter reads.

The committee has been asked to audit Bassa's player registration, award the match points to Cape Mount, and impose disciplinary measures if the violation is confirmed.

Should the protest be upheld, Cape Mount would overturn the loss and secure a place in the quarterfinals a vital step in their campaign for the title.

While the match was a tightly contested 1-0 victory for Bassa on the field, the administrative review could prove more decisive for the group standings.

Grand Cape Mount officials emphasized their commitment to fair play and transparency, urging the LKF to resolve the matter swiftly.

The ruling, expected in the coming days, could reshape Group C and inject new drama into an already intense tournament.

The protest underscores a recurring theme in Liberia's most celebrated sporting festival: the battle for points is often fought just as fiercely in the committee room as it is on the field.

Meanwhile nether Bassa or the Ministry of Youth and Sports or the Kickball Federation have responded to the protest.