Ghana: Minister Presents 4,150 Streetlights to Mmdas

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ms Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, has presented 4,150 streetlights to all the 29 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the region.

This forms part of measures to enhance security, improve nighttime visibility and support economic and social activities during the festive season.

The presentation, held in Accra on Tuesday, was part of government's broader agenda to create safer and well-lit communities, in line with government vision to strengthen infrastructure and improve the quality of life of citizens.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said the distribution was a practical demonstration of the government's commitment to delivering tangible development at the local level.

She announced that each Metropolitan and Municipal Assembly would receive 150 streetlights, while each district assembly would receive 100, noting that the allocation was carefully planned to ensure fair and impactful coverage across the region.

Ms Ocloo explained that the timing of the initiative was deliberate, as the Christmas season was characterised by increased night-time movement, commercial activity and social interaction in communities, markets and public spaces.

"Adequate street lighting is critical to enhancing public safety, reducing crime, preventing accidents and creating a welcoming environment for residents and visitors," she stated.

The minister stressed that the presentation of the streetlights marked the beginning, not the end of the exercise, and charged all MMDCEs to ensure prompt installation in strategic locations within their jurisdictions.

She said priority should be given to markets, major roads, public spaces and high-traffic areas where lighting would have the greatest impact.

To ensure accountability, Ms Ocloo directed all assemblies to complete the installation and submit brief reports to the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) by the end of the week, detailing the specific locations where the lights had been fixed.

"A brighter Greater Accra is a safer Greater Accra. Together, we must ensure that this initiative achieves its intended purpose," she emphasised.

Receiving the items, the Municipal Chief Executive of the Ga West Municipal Assembly, Mr John Desmond Sowah, expressed his gratitude to the Regional Minister for the kind support.

He described the street lighting initiative as a conscious and timely decision that complements ongoing sanitation efforts across the region.

Mr Sowah, who is also the Dean of MMDCES, said lighting plays a critical role in improving security, reducing minor road accidents and enhancing the overall atmosphere during the Christmas season.

He assured that all MMDAs were committed to ensuring that the streetlights were installed and fully functional, stressing that under the current administration, assemblies were required to provide verifiable reports, including exact locations of installations.

"In the past, installations were sometimes difficult to trace, but this time, every assembly must account for where each light is fixed," he said.

Touching on concerns about theft and vandalism, Mr Sowah said the issue had been placed on the agenda of Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) meetings, with the police expected to intensify surveillance to protect the installations.

He expressed confidence that with collaboration between Assemblies, security agencies and residents, the streetlights would be safeguarded to serve their intended purpose.