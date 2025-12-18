Ghana: 54 GAF Engineers to Help Rebuild Jamaica

PRESIDENT John Dramani Mahama has sent off 54 Ghana Army Engineers of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to Jamaica to help with reconstruction, building and also providing support for the people, following the widespread devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

The deployment, he described as a humanitarian reconstruction mission, underscored the country's growing role in international disaster response and its deepening Afro-Caribbean solidarity.

Speaking at the send-off ceremony in Accra yesterday, President Mahama said the mission reflected the country's shared history, values and bonds with the people of Jamaica and the wider Caribbean family.

He recalled that in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, the country dispatched humanitarian relief to Jamaica and Cuba, as well as to displaced populations in Sudan.

The assistance, President Mahama said, included locally produced Ghanaian rice, blankets, mattresses, plastic buckets, medicines and other essential items.

"This is not a combat mission, it is a mission of compassion, skill and service," President Mahama stressed.

The President disclosed that after the first batch of relief items were delivered, he held discussions with Jamaica's Prime Minister, who expressed gratitude for Ghana's support but indicated that the country's most urgent need was assistance with rebuilding and shelter for displaced persons.

"In response, we offered to deploy a regiment from our engineering corps and provide tents for temporary accommodation, while the tents are being shipped by sea, the engineers have been dispatched to immediately engage in reconstruction, engineering works, technical and logistical support, as well as community-focused assistance," the President stated.

President Mahama reminded the troops that they were ambassadors of Ghana and that their conduct would shape how the country is perceived abroad.

He urged them to uphold professionalism, respect local authorities and communities, work as a team and ensure a safe return home.

President Mahama expressed profound gratitude to President Donald Trump, the United States government and its people for making the mission possible through the provision of a C-17 aircraft to airlift the troops to their destination.

On his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the deployment marked the fifth humanitarian intervention under the current administration, reflecting a foreign policy anchored on compassion, sharing and solidarity.

He noted that Hurricane Melissa had claimed more than 40 lives in Jamaica, with damage estimated at over 8.8 billion dollars, leaving the country in urgent need of international support.

Mr Ablakwa praised the Ghana Armed Forces, describing them as a source of national pride.

The Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Ghana, Mr Rolf Olson, said the operation demonstrated the strength of the U.S.-Ghana partnership and their shared commitment to humanitarian assistance.

He announced that the U.S. Air Force C-17 would transport the Ghanaian soldiers and more than 65,000 pounds of essential equipment to Jamaica to support relief operations led by the Ghana Army's 14 Engineer Brigade.

Mr Olson disclosed that the United States had so far provided nearly 37 million dollars in emergency assistance across the region in response to Hurricane Melissa, including over 22 million dollars to Jamaica