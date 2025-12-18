Ghana: 800-Unit Ho Oxygen City Housing Project Takes Off

THE Tema Development Corporation (TDC) has taken its housing initiative to the Volta Region with sod-cutting for the construction of the Oxygen City in Ho.

The 800-unit two and three bedroom apartments on a 1,860 acre land is the first project of the TDC outside Tema since its establishment in 1952.

The facility, expected to be completed in June 2027 would have a school, hospital, a shopping mall, a gym, a recreational centre, amongst other amenities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

One would be expected to make a down payment of 25 per cent of the total cost of a unit to own one at a single digit interest and complete the payment between 15 to 20 years.

Related Articles

Breaking the ground for the commencement of works in Ho yesterday, President John Dramani Mahama said housing, one of the clearest measures of a society's progress, occupies a central place in Government's Reset Agenda.

"Our national objective is clear. Growth must be regional, it must be equitable, and it must be purposeful," President Mahama stated.

"A safe, decent home is not a privilege for a few, but is a fundamental requirement for human dignity, economic productivity, social stability, and national cohesion. Under the reset agenda, we are fundamentally rethinking how Ghana plans, builds, and grows its cities and its towns."

He said government was moving away from uncoordinated urban sprawl and speculative land use towards well-planned, fully serviced, and economically integrated communities that are designed not only for today's needs, but for tomorrow's opportunities.

President Mahama noted that Ghana continues to face a substantial housing deficit, one that weighs most heavily on working families, young professionals, and public sector workers.

He said the second phase of the Oxygen City would be executed by the State Housing Company and land had been allocated for that purpose with other regions lined up to benefit from the TDC's outreach.

The Managing Director of the TDC, Courage Nunekpeku, said his outfit had resolved to operate outside Tema in order to reach a wider range of Ghanaians.

Mr Nunekpeku explained that the management of TDC had identified problems associated with the communities built in Tema, and the Ho project was designed to address present and future environmental challenges.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Health Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said after a successful completion of the Oxygen City project, TDC would extend the project to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, Eastern, Western, Central regions, and the Northern regions including Bolgatanga in the Upper East regions and Wa in the Upper West Region.

The Minister of Works, Housing, and Water Resources, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, said Ho was fast growing, and had promising investment potentials which needed to be addressed.

Mr Adjei said the Ho Oxygen City project formed part of government's deliberate housing project to provide the housing needs of the increasing population of the area.