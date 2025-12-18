Lesotho: 90 Chefs Graduate

POPULAR local culinary school, Dona@balos, held its 13th graduation ceremony in Maseru on Monday this week.

A total of 90 fresh chefs graduated from the school comprising 50 who obtained certificates, and 40 who were awarded diplomas at a colourful ceremony that ended with a gala dinner, where the outstanding graduates received awards.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dona@balos Founder and Principal, Donald Moletsane, affectionately known as Chef Donald, said the school had faced a huge financial crisis this year but "through divine intervention" had managed to survive.

He chronicled how he had started the school 14 years ago, claiming the idea of establishing it had come to him through a dream. He said he believed the school was therefore not run by him but by God.

He revealed that the turnaround for the school happened after he employed new managers, including a financial manager who was able to identify areas with potential to make the school more profitable.

It was under that new management that Dona@balos secured a site at Sehlabeng Sa Thuathe, earmarked for the construction of a hospitality school.

"This year has been the worst year of my life financially... but...I have regained my strength and with it came renewed hope.

"I am happy to share that this year, we managed to secure a 13-hectare site located at Sehlabeng for the construction of a university of hospitality, the first in the country.

"3D images of the plans have already been drawn up; the building is so beautiful. It took us rigorous joint consultations with architects and construction managers to produce the prototype which I am willing to share with potential investors and interested people alike as demonstration for our commitment towards elevating this school.

"So far, the project has cost us around M1.6 million and we are awaiting the necessary funding to begin construction," he said.

He said the university was set to attract a host of professional chefs whose role will be to capacitate students for international markets.

Chef Donald made a call to interested parties, as well as potential sponsors to seize the opportunity for investment ahead of construction works, noting more funding was required to propel the plans forward.

Speaking at the same event, Maseru Mayor, Relebohile Sechache, praised the culinary school for looking to God for spiritual guidance.

He encouraged graduates to pursue the business of serving healthy food to give customers better options, away from the already saturated fast food facilities in every city corner.

On behalf of the parents, Mr Tsebo Thaathe also reiterated God's hand in leading his daughter to the school where she was ultimately offered to study for free despite his ability to pay school fees.

On behalf of the government, the Technical and Vocational Skills Department's Production Officer at the Ministry of Education and Training, Khauhelo Lenkoane, praised the school's efforts towards reducing unemployment in the country by offering vocational courses.

He urged the National Manpower Development Secretariat (NMDS) to consider sponsoring students at institutions like Dona@balos that offer vocational programmes, to help children and parents from disadvantaged backgrounds access vital tertiary training opportunities.