Nigeria: Peter Obi Calls for Transparency Over Nigeria-France Tax Agreement

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has urged the Federal Government to ensure full transparency and public accountability in reforms of Nigeria's tax system, following reports of a tax cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Nigeria and France.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Obi said that while international collaboration is not inherently wrong, agreements relating to tax administration, revenue systems, and data management require a high degree of openness because of their direct impact on public trust.

He expressed concern that an agreement of such importance appeared to have been concluded without the full details being made public or a clear explanation of its objectives, scope, and expected outcomes. According to him, transparency is critical in matters that directly affect public revenue and institutional credibility.

Obi noted that he was not opposed to engaging foreign expertise but stressed that such engagements must be clearly justified. He said Nigerians deserve to know the specific gaps such partnerships are meant to fill, why those gaps cannot be addressed locally, and the concrete benefits the country stands to gain.

He further argued that Nigeria is not short of tax expertise, pointing out that the country has a strong pool of qualified tax professionals, advisory firms, and globally recognised consultancies already operating locally. In his view, prioritising external partnerships over strengthening local capacity raises legitimate questions and undermines sustainable institutional development.

The former Anambra State governor said the concerns were heightened by Nigeria's current economic challenges, noting that over 60 per cent of Nigerians live in multidimensional poverty, youth unemployment remains widespread, small and medium-scale enterprises are burdened by multiple taxes, and government borrowing continues to rise without corresponding productivity gains.

He advised that government policy should focus on simplifying the tax system, plugging revenue leakages, fairly broadening the tax base, and ensuring the prudent use of public resources.

Obi warned that any agreement or policy initiative lacking transparency, public confidence, and clearly defined benefits could further erode trust in government. He therefore called on the Federal Government to publish the full MoU, clearly explain its rationale, and outline the mutual benefits, particularly the tangible advantages for Nigeria.

He concluded by saying that leadership demands openness, accountability, and an unwavering commitment to the interests of the Nigerian people, stressing that decisions of this nature must always be guided by what best serves the nation.