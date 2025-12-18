Nigeria: Quality Service, Good Leadership Imperative for National Development - Fashola

Former governor of Lagos State and ex-minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) has emphasised the importance of quality service delivery, professionalism and exemplary leadership, stating that these are essential to national development.

Fashola, who was the guest speaker at the 40th Annual General Meeting Luncheon and Investiture of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Lagos State branch, with the theme 'Leadership and Professionalism" called for professionalism and quality service deliveries from surveyors to uphold the credibility of their profession.

According to him, there is a nexus between professionalism and leadership, stating that both are essential for the development of a nation and the surveying profession.

He explained that the difference between a developed and developing nation is entrenched in the type of leadership it has and the professionalism of its workforce in every sector.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to him, "Leadership and professionalism are connected. Service is what lies at the heart of leadership. The difference between professional and unprofessional behaviours is the same difference that enables nations to be categorised as developed and developing."

He added, "As an institution, you should not settle for less in that way we can raise standards. Quality performance should not be overlooked. We should provide quality service to support national development. The question is, are we, as private citizens, offering the best services?

In his address, the President of the institution, Pius Chukwuemeka Eze, represented by the Deputy President of the institution, Kunle Ogunbadewa, also advocated for professional behaviours amongst practitioners. He also commended the Lagos State branch for being 'the pride 'of the national body.

"The Lagos State branch continues to be the pride of the national body. The theme of this year's meeting is essential at this time, as one of the challenges confronting us is leadership. I charge the new executive with fostering innovations and promoting professionalism. Our profession demands we remain abreast of the use of technology, "he said.

The outgoing chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, Lagos branch, is Surv Olukolade Kasim. In his remarks, he urged surveyors to comply with the ethics of the profession.

"The future of our profession is indeed bright and promising, with young and vibrant minds joining our ranks. However, we must proceed with caution as quality must always take precedence over quantity. With advancements in instrumentation making surveying more accessible, we must implement stronger measures to safeguard professional standards. Our senior colleagues need to continue to lead by example. Our younger members are at a critical stage where guidance and mentorship are essential, and they will naturally follow the paths we set before them," he said.