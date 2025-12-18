Nigeria: Usman-Led Labour Party Holds Convention On Feb 28, Targets 10m Nigerians

The faction of the Labour Party (LP) loyal to the former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Abia Governor, Alex Otti, has fixed February 28, 2026, for its national convention as it launched a nationwide membership revalidation and fresh registration drive targeting 10 million Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general election.

The exercise, formally flagged off in Abuja on Wednesday, came against the backdrop of prolonged leadership crises, parallel structures and court battles that have fractured the opposition party since the 2023 polls.

Speaking virtually at the event, the acting national chairman of the party, Senator Nenadi Usman, said the fresh mobilisation was part of a broader effort to reposition and strengthen the party for what she described as bigger responsibilities and opportunities as the next election season approaches.

Usman acknowledged the internal turbulence that has rocked the party but expressed confidence that the worst was over.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"As we are all aware, our party, like many opposition platforms in Nigeria, has in recent times passed through a period of intense challenges and disruptions. I am pleased to state that the majority of the issues have been decisively resolved by the courts, while the few remaining matters are still before the judiciary.

"We remain confident that these too will soon be conclusively settled in the interests of justice and democracy," she said.

While linking the membership drive to preparations for future elections, she said the exercise was strategic.

"As we prepare to enter the election season next year, the Labour Party considers it both necessary and strategic to reposition, reorganise, and strengthen itself for the bigger responsibilities and opportunities that lie ahead," she said.

Usman disclosed that the party was formally launching a nationwide revalidation and registration exercise aimed at onboarding 10 million new members.

"It is the furtherance of this objective that we are formally launching this membership revalidation and registration exercise, where we will be targeting 10 million new members.

"Since the assumption of this leadership, expanding and consolidating the membership base of our party has remained one of the foremost priorities.

"However, with the launch today, the newly approved strategy, I am confident that we will not only recover those who have been destroyed, but I am also more delighted and better prepared for the task ahead," she said.

According to the party's schedule, the exercise will run nationwide across wards, local government areas, states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Usman further revealed that the timetable for congresses at the ward, local government and state levels had been formally communicated to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

She said that the schedule attached to a letter addressed to the INEC National Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, had been acknowledged by the commission.

Usman added that ward congresses would commence on January 13, while the national convention would be held on February 28.

Reinforcing the party's position, acting national secretary, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, said the leadership had followed due process in engaging INEC.

"The process to connect with 10 million Nigerians has been outlined and we have sent out a timetable (for congresses) to the INEC, which is the regulator. And they have acknowledged the receipt of the timetable. The timetable for the drive of membership registration across wards, LGAs and states kicks off from today," she said.

Nwokocha said those registering would be eligible to vote at the congresses culminating in the national convention.

"These are people who will vote during our congresses, who will finally end with the national convention. I know people will be wondering, Why the delay? There is no delay at all.

"We have put all the processes that we need to get to this stage together, and we have taken our time to make sure that the timetable given to INEC is met," he said.

Responding to public impatience, he stressed inclusivity over speed, said, "We know that Nigerians are agitated. They want to be included in everything we are doing. But we cannot rush like any other party that will just go into one room, jump out and present just anything to Nigerians without considering how they will feel.

"So it's the inclusivity and the attention to detail that have kept us till now. But we are sure that we will achieve the best result at the end of the day."

Also speaking, an ally of Obi and social activist, Aisha Yesufu, urged Nigerians to actively engage in politics rather than retreat from it.

"Like the Labour Party slogan, we should aim to always go forward. Backwards should not be a place where we should aim to be. Unfortunately for us in Nigeria, it seems as if that's the direction we are heading," she said.

Yesufu highlighted grim national indicators, including poverty, out-of-school children and mortality rates, and said political participation was key to reversing them.

"But by not participating in politics, we have allowed the least of us to continue to lead the way. So it now becomes something that we not just put aside, but something that every Nigerian must be part of.

"So this is the time to tell those who believe the Labour Party cannot win or be at their top to watch us do it," she said.

The Abia State Deputy Governor, Ikechukwu Emetu, who was unveiled as chairman of the National Steering Committee for Mobilisation and Membership Revalidation and New Registration, also confirmed that INEC had acknowledged receipt of the party's timetable.

"I am deeply honoured to accept this responsibility as chairman of the National Steering Committee for the Mobilisation and Membership Revalidation and New Registration of members," Emetu said.

Describing the target as a national call rather than mere numbers, Emetu said, "Our mission is clear and compelling, to connect and mobilise 10 million Nigerians into the Labour Party.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Labour Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is not merely a numerical target. It is a national call to action aimed at strengthening democracy and giving voice to the aspirations of our people."

He pledged to build an inclusive and transparent party and called on members to return to their wards and communities to strengthen party structures.

Midway into the programme, Ometu and members of the newly inaugurated steering committee were sworn in and decorated.

Other members include former LP Treasurer, Oluchi Opara, Chinedu Eloka and Kamal Yusuf.

The move comes barely one month after the Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party announced a similar nationwide membership registration and revalidation drive, targeting over 20 million Nigerians as part of its own preparations for the 2027 general election.

The Abure-led leadership had disclosed that its membership expansion would be driven largely through an online registration platform, alongside a revalidation exercise for existing members.

The disclosure was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a National Executive Council meeting of the party, which was held virtually and signed by the party's National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh.

According to Ifoh, the initiative was designed to strengthen the Labour Party's grassroots presence and boost its political influence nationwide ahead of the 2027 polls.