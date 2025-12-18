Nigeria: Agric Fund Targets Improved Farm Input Delivery in Second Phase

The National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) has concluded a review of the pilot phase of its Farm Input Supply Programme, with plans to strengthen delivery, coordination and impact ahead of the next farming season.

The review formed the focus of a stakeholders' roundtable organised by the agency, which brought together agricultural processors, consultants and other sector players to assess challenges encountered during the pilot phase and fine-tune strategies for improved implementation.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of NADF, Mohammed Ibrahim, stated that the programme was designed to address one of the most persistent challenges in Nigerian agriculture: timely access to quality farm inputs for smallholder farmers.

Represented by Nasir Ingawa, General Manager of Partnerships and Investor Relations, he said that NADF was established to mobilise and deploy sustainable financing to enhance agricultural productivity, resilience, and inclusive growth, particularly among smallholder farmers.

He explained that the Farm Input Supply Programme was conceived as a strategic intervention to improve access to essential inputs, boost yields and strengthen rural livelihoods through out-grower arrangements.

According to him, although the pilot phase recorded modest gains, it was affected by implementation challenges, including delays in input delivery, which disrupted planting cycles and impacted projected yields.

He noted that the roundtable was convened to enable the agency to learn from the pilot experience and improve programme design, logistics, timelines and quality assurance processes, while also integrating climate-risk considerations into future implementation.

Ingawa identified input supply logistics, weather-related factors and climate variability as key challenges encountered during the pilot, adding that government policies on the importation of farm inputs also had implications for programme execution.

"As we approach the next wet season, we are optimistic that relevant government policies will be reviewed and adjusted in line with prevailing realities," he said.

An agricultural consultant and processor, Prof Mukhtar Abdullahi, described the programme's objectives as timely and relevant, noting that it has the potential to address critical constraints faced by farmers. However, he pointed out that logistics bottlenecks and changes in importation policies delayed access to inputs.

Abdullahi commended the introduction of a 50 per cent subsidy on farm inputs, describing it as a significant intervention that could enhance farmers' competitiveness, while cautioning that declining commodity prices may affect loan repayment capacity.