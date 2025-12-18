Nigeria: Eno Increases Security Votes, Constituency Projects' Funds for Councillors

Governor Umo Eno has applauded the peaceful and seamless working relationship between councillors and their respective council chairmen in the state's 31 local government areas.

At a two-day capacity-building workshop for councillors under the theme; "Enhancing Legislative Effectiveness for Grassroots Development" held at the Ibom-LED Centre, Uyo, the governor described the relationship as disciplined and progressive.

He acknowledged the performances of all the 31 LGA chairmen in the state and lauded the councillors for their team spirit and smooth working relationship with their council chairmen.

Consequently, Governor Eno, approved a review of security votes, imprest and constituency projects funds for the councillors, declaring that, they also deserved to be motivated for their continued positive collaboration.

"I specially thank you, the Councillors, for your harmonious working relationship with your Chairmen. It is the support that you have given to the Chairmen that has contributed immensely to the impressive development that we are witnessing today in all the Local Government Areas of our State.

"You are what the House of Assembly is to the State Executive. Without the State House of Assembly working in cooperation with the Executive, you won't see any development in the State," he noted.

He charged the councillors to continue also to work with his Ward Personal Assistants at the grassroots to maintain proper control and management of the Wards in peace.

"We expect you to also help the Government in executing little projects that have significant bearing on the lives of our people at the grassroots level," he said.

The Governor commended the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mkpisong Frank Archibong and the Chairman of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Dr. Uwemedimo Udo, for their effective coordination of all the Local Government Chairmen alongside the Councillors.

He expressed gratitude to the General Manager of Ibom-LED, Mr. Ime Uwah, for helping his Government to properly interpret the vision that it had on the repositioning of the former E-Library along IBB Avenue.

Impressed by the transformation of the Centre, the governor directed that the building should equally serve as the State's School of Hospitality Management for the training of hospitality personnel for improved service delivery in the tourism sector.

"The building should also serve the Youth-friendly Centre for Uyo Local Government Area, and Commissioner for Science and Digital Economy, Dr Frank Ekpenyong, should immediately also ensure that Internet service is made available in the building," he said.

Earlier, in their remarks, Mkpisong Archibong and Dr Udo commended Governor Eno for identifying and supporting the councillors to host their workshop in the course of the year.

They pledged the continued support and loyalty of Council Chairmen and Councillors to his Government.