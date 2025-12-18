Nigeria: Reforming Nigeria's Examination System to Limit External, Political Interference

The integrity of Nigeria's examination system has been challenged by growing external and legislative influence, according to experts.

At the heart of every credible education system lies an examination framework that is fair, independent and insulated from undue influence.

In Nigeria, where public examinations determine access to higher education and shape the futures of millions of young people, the integrity of examination bodies is not merely an administrative concern but a national imperative.

Recent allegations of legislative interference, intimidation and financial impropriety have therefore reopened an old but urgent debate on how far should legislative oversight go before it becomes a threat to institutional independence?

Experts are consequently calling for total autonomy for examination bodies, allowing them to freely exercise their mandates.

They emphasised that an examination system can thrive only when it is insulated from political pressure, arguing that integrity, not influence, must determine academic outcomes.

According to them, educational reform begins with protecting assessments from politics and ensuring that merit remains the foundation of national development.

Speaking on the issue, educationist Collins Moji said a credible examination system builds trust in education, empowers students and restores confidence in national certificates.

"Shielding examinations from political influence is not just an academic necessity; it is a moral obligation to future generations," he said.

A coalition of civil society organisations has also kicked against what it described as alleged intimidation and extortion of funds from examination bodies.

The groups raised alarm over allegations against the Chairman of the House Committee on Basic Examinations, Hon. Oboku Oforji. The allegations, if proven, raise fundamental questions about transparency, accountability and the proper boundaries of legislative oversight.

The civil society leaders described the alleged actions as an affront to the modest but notable reforms and improvements recorded by examination bodies such as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), the National Examinations Council (NECO) and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) in recent years.

These agencies, they noted, have been under sustained pressure to improve credibility, curb malpractice and modernise their operations, often in the face of limited funding and public scepticism.

Comrade Okpanachi Jacob, Convener of the Social Transparency and Youth Leadership Advancement Initiative, said the allegations centre on the use of legislative authority as a tool of intimidation.

He claimed that the committee chairman allegedly subjected heads of examination bodies to constant pressure, creating an atmosphere of fear rather than constructive oversight. Oversight, the coalition argued, is meant to strengthen institutions through checks and balances, not to weaken them through coercion or personal interests.

The coalition stated: "We call on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, to remove Hon. Oboku Oforji as Chairman of the House Committee on Basic Examinations and refer him for a thorough investigation by the House Committee on Ethics as a matter of urgent national importance.

"Failure to remove and subject him to proper investigation will lead to a national protest at the National Assembly to demand a thorough investigation into his activities in the House.

"For the purpose of achieving an independent and successful examination system in Nigeria, we demand that the leadership of the House appoint a member with integrity and a clear understanding of examinations to chair this important committee responsible for assessing Nigerian children.

"To maintain the integrity of legislation in accordance with global best practices, Hon. Oboku Oforji should be thoroughly investigated. We also call on all relevant anti-corruption agencies to conduct due diligence on him to serve as a deterrent to others.

"While we commend our examination bodies for the good work they are doing in the face of limited funding, they remain the primary tools for measuring the knowledge acquisition and assimilation of our students. As such, they must be free from any form of interference by individuals or groups."

The group further alleged that while funds were requested in the name of the committee, other members were sidelined whenever such monies were released. This, they argued, not only undermines internal accountability within the legislature but also raises red flags about the true purpose of such financial requests.

The issue of consultants further complicates the situation. The coalition lamented alleged irregularities in the engagement and disengagement of consultants, claiming that appointments were made and terminated arbitrarily, particularly when individuals were perceived as unwilling to align with certain personal objectives.

Such practices, the group noted, are abnormal in a system that ought to be guided by clear rules, due process and professional standards.

Perhaps most striking among the allegations was the claim that funds were collected from an examination body to facilitate a committee trip to the United Kingdom to understudy examination systems abroad.

According to the civil society groups, the trip was undertaken by the chairman alone, without the knowledge or participation of other committee members, despite the funds being collected in their collective name. This allegation, they argued, points to deeper issues of trust, representation and financial propriety.

The coalition also demanded clarity over an alleged sum of N62.7 million reportedly paid into the committee account. Questions were raised as to whether such payments were in line with established legislative oversight procedures.

Although a refund of N43 million was reportedly made in relation to one of the payments, the groups insisted that the circumstances surrounding both the payment and the refund warranted thorough investigation, particularly as other committee members were reportedly not in attendance at the function for which the funds were paid.

Beyond financial issues, the civil society organisations also raised concerns about alleged letters written to institutions such as the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, demanding statements of account for examination bodies.

According to the groups, such information was allegedly used as leverage to blackmail chief executives who resisted undue demands. If true, this would represent a serious abuse of legislative privilege and set a dangerous precedent for public institutions.

The cumulative effect of these alleged actions, the stakeholders said, has been a breakdown of cohesion within the House Committee on Basic Examinations itself.

Members were reportedly excluded from key decisions, creating a totalitarian atmosphere that undermines collective responsibility and democratic practice within the legislature.

In response, the civil society groups issued a set of demands which they described as necessary to protect the integrity of Nigeria's examination system.

They also called on relevant anti-corruption agencies to thoroughly investigate the allegations, not only to establish the facts but also to deter others who might be tempted to misuse public office.

As Nigeria continues its pursuit of educational reform and global competitiveness, the integrity of its examination system must remain non-negotiable.

The outcome of these allegations, and the response of legislative and anti-corruption authorities, will not only determine individual accountability but also signal the country's commitment to safeguarding the future of its young learners.