Nigeria: CDS Champions Grassroots Football As Tool for Youth Empowerment, National Security

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, has underscored the strategic role of grassroots sports in youth empowerment and national security, urging young Nigerians to leverage sports as a pathway to personal development and nation-building.

According to Major General Samaila Uba, the Director Defence Information, General Oluyede made this call at the opening ceremony of the maiden edition of the CDS Under-15 Boys Football Championship, held at the Sharks Football Club Stadium in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on 15 December 2025.

Represented by the Chief of Administration, Defence Headquarters, Rear Admiral Gideon Kachim, the CDS explained that the championship was conceived as a unifying platform to promote healthy competition, foster social cohesion, and develop essential life skills such as teamwork, discipline, and resilience among youths.

He noted that beyond talent development, the initiative was designed to strengthen civil-military cooperation by positively engaging young people in structured sporting activities, thereby promoting mutual understanding, respect, and togetherness in the true spirit of sportsmanship. According to him, encouraging youths to view football as a legitimate means of livelihood would help deter unwholesome behaviour and youth restiveness, ultimately contributing to improved national security.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The CDS further disclosed that the six-day championship brings together teams from the South-South region, including Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, and Edo States, alongside Abia and Imo States from the South East. He emphasised that the tournament represents a critical non-kinetic approach to security management, stressing that constructive youth engagement remains a powerful tool in discouraging social vices.

General Oluyede affirmed that the championship aligns with the Armed Forces of Nigeria's broader strategy to empower youths, promote discipline, and nurture talents at the grassroots.

He expressed appreciation to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his sustained commitment to youth empowerment and national security.

He also commended the Rivers State Government and Greater Heights Global Sports Development Limited for their support towards the successful hosting of the tournament.

Earlier, the Director of Sports, Defence Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Babatunde Phillips, highlighted the championship as a platform for young talents to showcase their skills, foster personal growth, inspire excellence, and build bonds of cooperation and brotherhood.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that the tournament seeks to empower youths to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria's sports development, particularly in the face of challenges such as insecurity and drug abuse.

Air Vice Marshal Phillips further stated that the initiative reflects the CDS's commitment to grassroots sports development and youth-focused interventions, aimed at talent identification and the inculcation of values such as integrity, resilience, unity, and fair play.

He urged participating teams to shun unhealthy rivalry, compete with courage, respect the rules of the championship, and uphold the highest standards of sportsmanship.

The opening match of the championship saw the Rivers Military Team (RMT) defeat the Delta Military Team (DMT) by two goals to nil. The tournament is scheduled to climax with the final match on 20 December 2025.