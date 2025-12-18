Nigeria/Morocco: Afcon 2025 Countdown - Super Eagles Depart Cairo for Morocco

Officials of the national team confirmed that the Super Eagles will leave Cairo at midday, bringing an end to their short pre-tournament camp in Egypt for the 2025 AFCON.

The Super Eagles will on Thursday move into the final stage of their Africa Cup of Nations preparations as players and officials depart Cairo, Egypt, for Fès, Morocco.

Officials of the national team confirmed that the Super Eagles will leave Cairo at midday, bringing an end to their short pre-tournament camp in Egypt, which included a high-profile friendly against the seven-time African Champions.

Upon arrival in Morocco, the Super Eagles are expected to hold their first training session in Fès later in the day, tentatively scheduled for 6pm local time, as focus fully shifts to the tournament proper.

The move to Morocco signals a decisive step in Nigeria's AFCON 2025 build-up, with head coach Eric Chelle now working with a complete squad following the arrival of all invited players, including star forward Victor Osimhen.

Nigeria will be based in Fès for the group stage of the competition, where they are drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda. All three of the Super Eagles' group matches will be played at the Complexe Sportif de Fès.

The Super Eagles open their campaign against Tanzania on Tuesday, 23 December, before facing Tunisia on 27 December and Uganda on 30 December.

AFCON 2025 carries added importance for Nigeria after missing out on qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A strong showing in Morocco is seen as a key opportunity for the team to restore confidence and reconnect with fans.

Nigeria last lifted the Africa Cup of Nations trophy in 2013, adding to earlier triumphs achieved on home soil in 1980 and at the Tunisia-hosted 1994 edition.