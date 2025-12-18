Nigeria: Insecurity - Governors Vow to Strengthen Inter-Agency Coordination During Festive Period

The thirty-six state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) have pledged to strengthen interagency coordination, protect critical infrastructure, and maintain a visible security presence in identified hotspots to ensure a safe, incident-free festive period across the country.

Rising from the 8th Meeting in Abuja from Wednesday to early Thursday, the Governors in a Communique signed by Chairman and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the State Executives disclosed that they received a letter from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) calling for heightened security preparedness across all states during the 2025 festive season due to increased population movements, large public gatherings, and heightened public safety risks.

In recent weeks, the worsening state of insecurity caused by multiple crimes, banditry, and a spate of kidnappings and wanton destruction of property across the country has continued.

In a communique read after the meeting by the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Forum received notification from the World Bank confirming the effectiveness of the Additional Financing for the Nigeria Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) Programme.

According to the Communique, this enables continued disbursements to states to support livelihoods, food security, public works, and resilience-building interventions. Governors renewed their commitment to sustaining implementation momentum, ensuring timely reporting, and maximising fund utilisation to deliver measurable outcomes for vulnerable households.

The statement read, "We, members of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF), at our meeting held today, deliberated on issues affecting the country.

"The Forum noted the outcome of the third edition of the Primary Health Care (PHC) Leadership Challenge Awards, held on 12 December 2025, which recognised thirteen states for outstanding progress in strengthening PHC systems. Yobe State emerged as the national overall winner, while Zamfara, Nasarawa, Abia, Rivers, and Osun States topped their respective geopolitical zones; Kwara, Gombe, Kaduna, Anambra, Bayelsa, and Ogun States were the first runners-up. Governors acknowledged the results, the value of sustained political leadership and peer-driven accountability, and committed to building on these gains to further strengthen primary health care delivery nationwide."

