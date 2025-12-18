Liberians Call for Stronger Laws, Security Reforms

-As drug trafficking debate intensifies

Monrovia, Liberia -- Drug trafficking continues to spark serious debate among Liberians, as citizens from different walks of life voice concern over the growing influx of illicit drugs, particularly Kush, and its damaging impact on youth, families, and national security.

Speaking on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, in Monrovia, Detobo Moko Jarpu emphasized the need for international cooperation, arguing that Liberia cannot fight drug trafficking alone.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He called for collaboration between the Government of Liberia and the United States, noting that even countries with advanced security systems still struggle with drugs entering their borders.

"If drugs can pass through highly secured borders like those between the U.S. and Mexico, then Liberia, with weaker security, is even more vulnerable," Jarpu said.

He suggested stricter border controls, proper inspection of goods, and restrictions on nighttime entry of commercial vehicles as practical measures to curb trafficking.

William B. Dagoseh highlighted weak port and border security as a major factor enabling traffickers. He referenced past governance challenges and said traffickers often exploit gaps in national security systems.

"For the Boakai administration, building a strong security system will take time," Dagoseh noted. "But fighting drugs requires collective responsibility. The government alone cannot do it."

Darius Nathaniel Bueah acknowledged that drugs entered Liberia under previous administrations but praised recent actions by the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), citing the arrest of 21 suspected drug dealers in Margibi County.

"This shows that the government is serious," Bueah said.

He urged authorities to recruit more security personnel, increase salaries, and enforce strict jail sentences for drug offenders to deter trafficking.

Grace Barcon placed much of the blame on corruption within the system, alleging that some security officers and influential individuals facilitate drug movement.

"The drug law has been passed, but implementation is the problem," she said. "If we don't stand firm and enforce the law, our children will continue to suffer."

Sherman Gbey stressed the need for a full investigation into drug trafficking networks, arguing that influential individuals are often involved.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This issue has big hands behind it," Gbey stated. "Until the government investigates and exposes those responsible, the problem will remain."

JeJe Charles Newton described drug abuse as a national embarrassment, particularly among young people.

He referenced claims that a significant percentage of Liberian youth are involved in drug use and expressed concern about its social consequences.

"The government must enforce the drug law now," Newton said. "This problem affects everyone. Fighting drugs is everybody's business."

As Liberia grapples with the rising threat of drug trafficking and abuse, citizens agree on one thing: without strong law enforcement, reduced corruption, and collective national effort, the problem will continue to endanger the country's future.