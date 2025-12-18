Liberia: West African Bar Angry Over Growing Coup d'État in the Sub-Region

- Terms Guinea-Bissau and Benin situation unacceptable

The West African Bar Association (WABA) is deeply angry over the growing wave of military takeover, while terming the power seizure in Guinea-Bissau and the attempted seizure of power through unconstitutional means in the Republic of Benin as unacceptable, warning that it cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

On 26 November 2025, it was reported that the president of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, was arrested as part of a coup d'état carried out by the Head of the Military Office of the Presidency, Brigadier General Dinis Incanha. Military officers declared "total control" over the country. They established the High Military Command for the Restoration of National Security and Public Order, led by General Horta Inta-A Na Man.

The coup occurred a day before the results of the 2025 Guinea-Bissau general election, held on 23 November, in which Embaló was running for reelection, were expected to be officially announced.

WABA in a press statement under the signature of its Acting President, Cllr. Bornor Varmah, Esq., states that the legal profession across West Africa stands firmly against actions that threaten democracy, undermine democratic institutions, infringe on fundamental rights, and disrupt the peace and security of the sub-region.

The release further indicated that the West African Bar Association (WABA) has observed with great concern the rising cases of breach of democratic governance in the West African sub-region over the last few weeks.

"These unlawful disruptions of democratic governance represent a grave violation of the rule of law, an assault on constitutional authority, and a dangerous threat to regional stability.

Regarding the situation in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, WABA demands the immediate and unconditional restoration of democratic structures and the full respect for the Constitution of Guinea-Bissau.

"The immediate release of the election results and inauguration of the new government. The protection of all political actors, civilians, and members of the legal community, ensuring that no harm comes to individuals exercising their lawful duties or political rights. The immediate and unconditional release of all unlawfully arrested citizens, including members of the public, legal practitioners, and civilians." They urged.

The Association also commended all regional and international partners who contributed to safeguarding constitutional order in the Republic of Benin during this critical moment.

At the same time, WABA calls on authorities in the Republic of Beninto to ensure a transparent investigation, adherence to due process, and protection of human rights in handling all matters related to the incident.

"ECOWAS leadership should remain vigilant and continue the collective security mechanisms against anti-democratic threats. Citizens across West Africa stand firmly against unconstitutional acts and support peaceful, democratic processes." The release concluded--press release.