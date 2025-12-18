Nigeria: NBA Anti-Corruption Committee Marks Global Anti-Corruption Day 2025

The Nigerian Bar Association Anti-Corruption Committee (NBAA-CC) has said it stands in firm solidarity with the global community in commemorating Anti-Corruption Day on December 9, 2025.

A statement signed by the chairman of NBAA-CC, Babafemi Badejo, said this day is rooted in the principles of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), adding that the full domestication and vigorous implementation of the UNCAC provisions remain a major commitment that deserves urgent national priority.

"The NBAA-CC notes and agrees entirely with the recent statement on commitment to the Rule of Law as expressed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Honourable Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun. The Rule of Law is the most potent weapon against corruption. However, the NBAA-CC hastens to add that the rule of law cannot be achieved with the current level of corruption in Nigeria. The NBAA-CC (at the national and branch-levels), is ready and eager to work collaboratively with the CJN, the entire judiciary, and all arms of government, all levels of governance as well as all sectors of society to translate the CJN's stated intention into tangible outcomes," the statement noted.

"To deepen this fight at the grassroots, the NBA has spearheaded the establishment of Anti-Corruption Committees in all its State Branches. This network will enhance legal anti-corruption advocacy, promote accountability, support whistleblowers, and support the prosecution of corruption cases.

"At the branch level, concrete actions are already underway. For example, the Idemili Branch in Anambra State is recognizing excellence and efficiency by awarding the High Court and Magistrate Court with the most dedicated Registrars in its Judicial Division, encouraging best practices and discouraging corrupt behaviour. Similarly, the Kaduna and the Barnawa Branches Anti-Corruption Committees are actively collaborating with national agencies such as the EFCC, NSCDC, and NDLEA, while also engaging in radio and television programs in both Hausa and English to raise public awareness and sensitize citizens on the dangers of corruption. The Chairman of the Ikorodu Branch Anti-Corruption Committee has also been active on anti-corruption advocacy.

"On this day, we send a clear, uncompromising message: Corruption is not normal. It cannot be normal. It must never become our trend. It is a cankerworm that destroys development, undermines justice leading to insecurity among many other ills."

The NBAA-CC called on every Nigerian, legal practitioners, public officers, civil society, and citizens from various walks of life to reject the apathy that has allowed corruption to eat deep into Nigeria's national life.

"We are ready to work with all. The time for collective action, fortified by the law and driven by integrity, is now," the statement added.