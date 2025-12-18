Gambia: Young Gambian Ip Visionary Making Global Waves

Bakary Colley, a rising Gambian intellectual property (IP) strategist, is steadily gaining international recognition for his commitment to advancing innovation and technology-driven development in The Gambia. Through strategic global engagements and high-level advocacy, Colley is positioning the country as an emerging player ready to harness intellectual property for sustainable national growth.

Recently, Colley made notable diplomatic and professional strides during the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO) meetings held in Harare, Zimbabwe. His participation in these sessions placed The Gambia firmly on the international IP map, showcasing the country's readiness to embrace innovation-led development.

During the high-level engagements, Bakary had the rare opportunity to interact with the Director General of WIPO, Mr. Daren Tang, alongside senior officials at the ARIPO headquarters. In these discussions, he passionately championed The Gambia's interests, advocating for project support in critical sectors such as agricultural technology and solar energy. These sectors align directly with Africa's Agenda 2063 blueprint and The Gambia's own national development aspirations.

Drawing lessons from countries such as Malawi and Botswana that have benefited from similar initiatives, Colley emphasized The Gambia's preparedness to receive transformative support that can unlock innovation, strengthen local industries, and drive economic growth through the strategic use of intellectual property.

On the sidelines of the WIPO-ARIPO conference, Colley also held a productive bilateral meeting with Mr. Victor Owade, Counsellor for Academic Institutions and Executive Programs at the WIPO Academy. Their discussions focused on expanding IP awareness and education across The Gambia. Colley proposed extending WIPO's highly regarded distance-learning (DL) courses to Gambian universities, a move that could significantly enhance local capacity and cultivate a new generation of IP-literate professionals.

The dialogue further explored the global issue of the exhaustion of rights under the TRIPS Agreement, examining how The Gambia could leverage existing flexibilities within the framework to advance its national development agenda. Mr. Owade reaffirmed his strong support for The Gambia, signaling the potential for deeper collaboration and impactful capacity-building initiatives in the near future.

Colley's networking efforts extends across the continent, where he engaged with leading experts in innovation and entrepreneurship. Among them was Gambian-born IP and entrepreneurship trainer David Jeng, whose work has empowered innovators across Africa. Mr. Jeng reiterated his commitment to supporting Gambian talent and strengthening entrepreneurial ecosystems both nationally and continentally.

In addition, Colley met with artificial intelligence expert Mr. Leslie Wellington Sirora, who expressed enthusiasm about forging collaborations aimed at introducing cutting-edge AI knowledge and opportunities to Gambian innovators and institutions.

At home, Bakary Colley's impact is already being felt. Prior to pursuing his master's degree in Intellectual Property, he served under the Office of the Registrar General at the Ministry of Justice, where he contributed actively to national IP initiatives. His leadership has already resulted in the successful organisation of two major IP workshops in The Gambia within a short period.

Notably, these included the high-level ACT-9 Patent Drafting and Prosecution Training held from June 2 to 7 at the Ocean Bay Hotel. The training was organised in partnership with ARIPO, AfrIPI, the European Patent Office, and the Ministry of Justice, marking a significant milestone in strengthening national IP expertise.

Bakary Colley's trajectory reflects the rise of a new generation of Gambian innovators bold, strategic, and globally connected. As he continues to build alliances, promote IP awareness, and advocates for innovation-driven policies, his work promises to play a meaningful role in The Gambia's technological transformation and long-term development goals.

