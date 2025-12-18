Nigeria: Abeokuta Polo Club Sets for Maiden Sport Festival

17 December 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By James Sowole

Abeokuta — The Abeokuta Polo Club has said that the maiden edition of the Club's Polo Festival, will come up on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

Speaking ahead of the festival, the President of Abeokuta Polo Club, Dr. Sheriff Adams Abdulrahman, disclosed the date of the festival in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

According to Abdulrahman, the festival promises to be a celebration of sport, tourism, culture, and community impact.

Expressing enthusiasm event, he described it as defining experience that would open up fresh economic opportunities within the local community.

Set against city of rich cultural value. the president said the festival represents a new chapter for polo in Ogun State--where tradition meets excellence.

He added that the event promises to elevate the profile of polo within the region while fostering economic and social development for the host community.

He emphasized the club's commitment to using sport as a platform for growth, unity, and cultural exchange.

"The festival, scheduled for Sunday, December 21, 2025, will feature world-class polo action, elite hospitality, networking opportunities, and an unforgettable display of elegance and tradition.

"It is positioned to become one of Nigeria's most distinguished sporting events, drawing enthusiasts, dignitaries, and stakeholders from across the country and beyond.

"The Abeokuta Polo Festival seeks not only to strengthen the sporting spirit but also to spotlight Abeokuta as a destination for tourism, investment, and high-level recreation," he concluded.

