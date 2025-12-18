Nigeria: Supersport Opens Festive Football Window Ahead of Afcon 2025

Football fans across Nigeria will have increased access to live matches across all major football and sporting competitions during the festive season, as SuperSport opens a special football viewing window on DStv and GOtv ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

From December 18, 2025, to January 19, 2026, subscribers on select DStv and GOtv packages will be able to watch additional football content across SuperSport channels without needing to upgrade their subscriptions. The period is designed to coincide with the build-up to AFCON, which kicks off in Morocco on December 21 and runs until January 18.

During the window, DStv customers on Yanga and above will have access to expanded football coverage, including more UEFA Champions League fixtures, additional Premier League matches, and extended programming on SuperSport Football Plus and SuperSport Variety 1.

GOtv subscribers on Jolli and above will also benefit from increased football content, including matches from the UEFA Champions League, La Liga and Serie A on SuperSport Football Plus and SuperSport Variety 1. Additional SuperSport channels will be available to GOtv viewers between December 29 and January 1 as part of the festive offering.

In addition to live matches, SuperSport will introduce a dedicated AFCON pop-up channel during the period. Running from December 18 to January 19, the channel will focus on tournament build-up, featuring team previews, classic AFCON matches, player profiles, analysis and documentary content related to Africa's biggest football competition.

The initiative comes as anticipation builds across the continent for AFCON 2025, a tournament widely regarded as one of Africa's most unifying sporting events. For Nigerian fans, the festive access window offers an extended run of football programming during a period traditionally marked by increased viewing and communal gatherings.

With the Super Eagles set to feature among 24 nations in Morocco, attention is expected to intensify in the weeks leading up to the kickoff, as supporters follow preparations, engage in debates, and emerge with new storylines ahead of the tournament.