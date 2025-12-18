Egypt/Nigeria: Egypt's Pharaohs Edge Super Eagles 2-1 in Cairo Friendly

*Chelle and his wards to depart for Morocco on Thursday

Seven-time African champions, Pharaohs of Egypt, won a moral boosting international friendly 2-1 with Nigeria's Super Eagles in Cairo last night.

Though a test match, in the absence of Nigeria's talisman, Victor Osimhen, the Super Eagles maintained balance and dominated ball possession in the first quarter house. It however didn't take long for the Pharaohs to register their opening goal through Mahmoud Saber in the 28th minute.

But Super Eagles responded with the clock ticking for the first half break. The three-time AFCON winners Nigeria kept their shape despite the setback and threatened the Pharaohs' rearguard with a combination of long balls and quick movements through the middle.

The Eagles were dangerous from dead-ball situations and in added time, defender Zaidu Sanusi swung one into the box that was guided into the net by Chidozie Awaziem for the equaliser.On resumption for the second half, Eagles who started the game with a strange 3-5-2 formation had to revert to their more familiar 4-4-2 with the introduction of Amas Obasogie in goal for Stanley Nwabali, Ademola Lookman, Cyril Dessers, Semi Ajayi, Bruno Onyemaechi and Tochukwu Nnadi were all introduced by Chelle to spice up the encounter.

Ball Possession appeared largely balanced in the half but the Pharaohs struck from what looked like offside positioning. Nigeria protested but the referee stuck to his gun.

The hosts then resorted to defending deep into their own half to thwart every onslaught from the Eagles. Coach Eric Chelle was shown a yellow card after remonstrating one of the referee's poor decisions, including a handball incident in the Egyptian box that was waved away.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will fly to Fés on Thursday aboard a chartered flight for their Group C encounters against Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda (in that order), while the Pharaohs head to Agadir for Group B games against South Africa, Angola and Zimbabwe.